Friday night’s season opener for the Joplin Outlaws was different from the previous 11 for team general manager Mark Rains.
“This is pretty special,” Rains said before the game against Des Moines at Joe Becker Stadium. “I’m excited. People are ready for baseball. People are ready to get out and get back to normalcy. and these boys have good size, they are tall and athletic. and we have some really good pitchers.
“When those boys showed up Monday, my excitement level went up 100%. Everybody got housed, the coaches got housed. We are a blessed team. Joplin and the surrounding communities support us, and we’re lucky.”
And it’s special for Chris Dawson, who has waited more than a year to coach the Outlaws.
“This is the first one I’ve been in a stadium like this,” he said. “The last couple of times I’ve done summer baseball, they’ve been in local stadiums (but) not as big as this one. I think the atmosphere here is a little bit better than where I’ve been in the last years.”
Dawson figured this day would finally arrive.
“Once we were playing in the spring, I figured summer baseball was good to go,” Dawson said. “I was excited.”
Of course, the Outlaws and the MINK League didn’t play last summer because of COVID-19.
“I did a lot of landscaping and sitting on my deck,” Rains said. “But I got caught up on a lot of things I usually don’t do. It was different, but we got through it.”
“It was tough,” Dawson said. “I tell people all the time last summer was going to be exciting. We had a really good team. Being able to come back out here this year, we put together a really good team. It’s going to be fun, kind of two years in the making. I’m excited to be in front of the fans here at Joe Becker and give them a show.”
And Dawson and his players have already heard stories associated with the history of Joe Becker Stadium.
“When the team got together on Monday, one of the board members stepped forward and told them how Mickey Mantle hit a window out of the Boys’ Club and everything like that,” Dawson said. “It’s cool to have those guys know those stories because they know that guys like (Mantle) played in this ballpark. So it’s kind of fun for them.”
Optimism is high as the Outlaws begin the season with a four-game homestand.
“I’m thinking it’s going to be a great season,” Rains said. “I honestly think this is going to be our best team.”
Welcome back, Outlaws. It’s great to see you again.
