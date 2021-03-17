John McNeley loved Nevada.
“John loved Nevada as much as anybody I’ve ever known,” said longtime friend Kevin McKinley. “In fact, when he was a senior and I was a sophomore, we always had to get dressed up when we traveled to a ball game. We would hang our uniforms on coat hangers, and John always put the coat hanger on the school bus and he always made sure that the Nevada (on the jersey) showed to the outside.
“He absolutely loved everything about being a Nevada Tiger from the time he played to the time he coached to the time that he led the athletic department.”
McNeley, who has been employed by the Nevada school district for the last 30 years, died on Monday after suffering a heart attack at his home. He was 58.
McNeley, a 1980 Nevada High School graduate, became the Tigers’ head coach in 1996 and won 228 games in 18 seasons — the most victories in school history. In 2014 he stepped down as basketball coach to become the school’s athletics director.
Shaun Gray, who succeeded McNeley as the Tigers’ coach, remembers McNeley’s passion for everything.
“The passion he approached the game of basketball with, but more importantly the message that he tried to get across to everyone that we were put on this earth for one reason and that’s to live life to the best of our ability in the image of Christ,” Gray said. “He’ll be the first one to tell you he didn’t always do that, but he was striving for it, and that’s what we all should do as well.
“That’s what made him such a good coach is he held his kids to a high standard and pushed them to be their best in every little detail. He was a very devout man of God and did his best to live his life the way that he talked it as well. He’s an example of the type of husband you should be, the type of person you should be, the type of father you should be. I’m going to try to apply those things to my life way more than any of the basketball-isms he ever taught me.”
He also made a big impact away from the basketball court.
“I taught across the hall from him. He was a great teacher,” McKinley said. “He taught business classes, accounting, some computer science classes. Students in his classes, the tributes that are being shared on social media are coming in not only from kids that he coached but also kids who he had in class. That’s a testament to his ability to teach.
“Among the kids who played for him, he absolutely loved his kids. You would get a sense of it on Senior Night with very prolonged embraces at center court as they introduced each senior. I witnessed it in the locker room, and I witnessed it with kids — some of whom had gotten in trouble. John never preached. He never did things for attention. Kids who you would think had burned every bridge that they could possibly burn, John would give the kid an opportunity to make things right. His relationship to his players was exceptional.”
McNeley’s death is felt beyond the school.
“He grew up in First Baptist Church and has been a member there his entire life basically,” Gray said. “Obviously as athletic director he’s impacted athletes in every single sport, not just basketball. He’s a pretty big figure in our community for sure.”
