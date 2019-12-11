John Richardson, a Miller High School graduate who became a track and field All-American at Tennessee, is part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020, it was announced last week.
Induction ceremonies will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield. Tickets are $150 apiece and can be purchased by calling the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100.
The day's activities will begin with an 11 a.m. reception at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. There will be another reception at 4 at the University Plaza.
The class consists of 12 individuals, three programs and one team.
Former major league baseball players in the class are St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Terry Pendleton, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brad Ziegler, who played at Missouri State.
Linebacker Derrick Johnson, the Kansas City Chiefs career leader in tackles, and defensive lineman Justin Smith from the Missouri Tigers, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are in the class.
Other individuals are broadcaster Don West, shooting sports and television personality Allen Treadwell, basketball official Gerry Pollard, Blue Springs South football coach Greg Oder, St. Francis Borgia boys basketball coach Dave Neier and Dr. Bernard Griesemer in sports medicine.
Central Missouri's 2003 national championship baseball team is being inducted into the shrine. Carl Junction product Danny Powers, now the baseball coach at Neosho High School, was the winning pitcher in the championship game.
Also going into the hall are the Springfield Catholic girls basketball program, Chillicothe football program and Ozark cheerleading program.
College basketball coach Larry Holley is receiving the Hall of Fame's second Pinnacle Award, given for a lifetime of enhancing sports in Missouri. He coached 51 seasons — the last 48 in college and the last 40 at William Jewell — and compiled a 918-577 record. His William Jewell teams won 11 Heart of America Conference championships and qualified for the NAIA Tournament 14 times, headlined by four semifinal teams.
Richardson, a 1987 Miller graduate, won state championships in the high jump, long jump, shot put and discus.
But his best event was the javelin, and he won multiple age divisions as a Junior Olympian.
At Tennessee, Richardson was a javelin medalist all four years in the SEC, and he was a three-time All-American (1989, 1990, 1991). He was national runner-up as a senior when the Volunteers won the NCAA championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.