Webb City football coach John Roderique will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in January.
The 2021 class was announced Tuesday by Jerald Andrews, president and executive director of the hall of fame.
Induction ceremonies will be held on Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Tickets are $150 apiece and can be purchased in advance by calling the hall, 417-889-3900.
In addition to Roderique, the class consists of:
• Derrick Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker.
• Dayton Moore, Kansas City Royals general manger.
• Edwin Evers, fisherman.
• Mark Lamping, former president of the St. Louis Cardinals.
• Bobby Allison, Springfield philanthropist.
• Dennis Heim, Monett and Missouri State football standout.
• Jim Middleton, basketball coach.
• Alex Hall, Kickapoo and Drury basketball standout.
• Jim Whytlaw, swim coach.
• Missouri State Sugar Bears.
• Dan Boever, golf long driver and entertainer.
• Pat Colon, Southeast Missouri State basketball standout.
• Poplar Bluff High School boys golf program.
• Paul Evans, Missouri State pitching coach.
• Mizzou football chain crew.
• Tom Mast, sports media.
• Warrensburg cross country coach Ron Clawson and the Tigers' cross country programs.
• Bryan Blitz, University of Missouri soccer coach.
Roderique has won 12 football state championships at his alma mater, the most for a coach in state history. Since his hiring in 1997, his teams have compiled a record of 298-28 and posted 10 undefeated seasons. The state championships all came in Class 4 — 1997, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Overall, the Cardinals have advanced to the playoffs in 22 of Roderique’s 24 seasons, reached 18 state semifinals — including eight consecutive from 2008-15 – and also finished as a state-runner-up in 2004 and 2015. His teams also have won 21 consecutive district titles and had a 92-game regular-season win streak (2003-13).
All of this followed an outstanding playing career as Roderique was an all-state linebacker for Webb City in 1985 before going on to Pittsburg State, where he was an All-American linebacker.
Among the other inductees, Heim was a standout player at Monett High School in the early 1970s and then had 338 career tackles in 42 games at Missouri State (then Southwest Missouri State). He still holds the school records for quarterback sacks in a season (16) and career (41). He was drafted by the New York Giants and spent most of the 1978-79 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League before spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Mast, who will mark his 50th year in sports broadcasting in 2021, is a graduate of Baxter Springs (Kansas) High School. He joined the Springfield sports market in 1976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.