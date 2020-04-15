Johnny Mallatt writes third football book

Johnny Mallatt's career as an author began at the suggestion of his wife.
"When i was a young coach, starting out in junior high, I would get every book I could on coaching football," said Mallatt, head coach at Riverton High School. "I'd be reading through a book, and my wife (Kay) said, 'Why don't you write a book?' I said 'I don't have time.'
"Then one winter I sat down and started writing, a page or two a day, and I thought this was good stuff. There were a lot more publishing companies back in the old days. I sent it to some of the major publishing companies, and I'd get the letter back. 'We really liked your content and what you have, but at this time we're not taking on any new authors.'
"So I self-published (the first one) myself, about the junior high level, and sent it out to some coaches. One day I got a call out of the blue from the editor of Coaches Choice. He told me 'I saw your junior high book (at a coaches' clinic in Monterrey, California). Would you be interested in doing a high school version.' I told him yes."
Mallatt wrote the high school version that was published by Coaches Choice, and now's he's published an updated version, "Coaching Football's Wing-Bone Offense."
"It's an option-type offense I run, a derivative of the wing-T," Mallatt said. "It's a good high school offense. You can plug in players. ... It's a four-back offense, and you don't have to have big linemen because it's all angle blocks, trapping, misdirection, play-action. It's been a good offense for us over the years. We've won a lot of games with it."
One book endorsement comes from former St. Mary's Colgan coach Chuck Smith.
"I have known Coach Johnny Mallatt for 40 years, and no one enjoys football more than him. Perhaps more importantly, he enjoys working with youth of all skill levels. His description of practice schedules and drills in his book appeals to coaches and players alike. He shares ideas with fellow coaches and has been an inspiration to those who enjoy and appreciate Kansas football and the rest of the football world."
The cover shows the Navy team executing its option offense.
""I went with a Navy theme because this is an option-type offense I've used over the years and kind of refined it," Mallatt said. "I dedicated (the book) to my older brother Jerry Max Mallatt, who served aboard the Navy battleship USS Missouri, and to Kay's father, Wayne Dale Buckner, who served aboard the Navy destroyer USS Gleaves during World War II."
Mallatt is a graduate of Galena High School and Missouri Southern. He's been coaching football for 48 years — all of them in high school except for a stint at Missouri Southern as the running backs coach for coach Bart Tatum.
"As a young coach, I tried to gather as much information as I could from other coaches and clinics," Mallatt said. "I thought maybe I could pass that on to some of the younger coaches. I've had young coaches who purchased the book call me and ask questions. I think I get more of a kick helping the young guys come up.
"All the years I was an assistant, I took a little bit from every one of my head coaches ... their strength. I worked with Larry Garman my first year (at Pittsburg High School), and I was scared to death, a young coach. I learned so much from him. ... He taught me perfect organization; he was so organized. John Kotzman, I worked with John one year at Lamar, he had such a good heart and really cared about his players.
"Bill Lowe, former coach at Baxter Springs, showed me how to motivate players. Tom Audley at Baxter Springs, he taught me perseverance and hard work. Bart Tatum, former head coach at Missouri Southern, is a man of character and integrity."
Mallatt hinted his book writing career might not be over.
"I think my next book will probably be how to jump start a football program," Mallatt said. "I've done that over the years — not just me, surrounding myself with good men. And I know that good players make good coaches. If I ever do retire, I'll have a lot of time to do it then."
COPIES OF "Coaching Football's Wing-Bone Offense" can be purchased online at coacheschoice.com.
