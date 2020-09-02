When Riverton High School offered its football head coaching position to Johnny Mallatt four years ago, he needed to check with one person.
"Of course, they thought it was my wife Kay," Mallatt said. "I said 'No, it's my grandson (Walker).' He was going to be a freshman, and I said if it was going to make him uncomfortable, I wouldn't do it."
For Walker, it was an easy question to answer.
“Well, of course I wanted him to," he said. "I knew he was going to be a good coach. I feel like we needed it. We’ve gotten a lot better since he’s been here."
J.W. Mallatt, Johnny's son and Walker's father, also had no objections.
"I couldn’t ask for a better coach to coach my son," he said. "It’s worked out really great."
Walker's senior year begins Friday night when the Rams visit Baxter Springs. It's also Johnny's 49th year as a football coach.
"I’ve coached one less year than I’ve been married," said Johnny, who received his bachelor's degree from Missouri Southern and master's from Pittsburg State. "That’s how I keep track."
It's unusual for someone to get to coach both their son and grandson. J.W., a 1991 graduate of Baxter Springs, was an all-conference running back and outside linebacker for the Lions. Walker plays wide receiver and free safety for the Rams.
"I've seen a lot of similarities," said Johnny, who is a 1968 graduate of Galena where he was an option quarterback. "Sometimes I’ll see Walker jogging between drills and it will flash back ... he looks just like J.W. Or if he’s standing a certain way. They both hate to lose … good, competitive spirit. J.W. was a good running back and outside linebacker at Baxter, and Walker’s skills are at wide receiver. I think he has better hands than his dad. And at free safety, he's a good defender and tackler. This senior year, we’re taking it day at a time and hope everything goes for the best and we’re able to play ball here.
"I was harder on them to a certain extent sometimes because you have those expectations. An old coach told me one time – and his son had been a great athlete – he said you better hope your son is the worst player on the team or one of the better players on the team because people can accept that. But if they are in between, there’s a gray area there and sometimes coaches run into problems. I haven’t had that problem.”
There also haven't been any problems distinguishing between family roles and football roles.
"No, when we get on the football field, it’s definitely coach," Walker said. "I think we’ve gotten it down pretty well to a science when it’s Grandpa and when it’s Coach."
"There wasn’t any gray area there on the football field," J.W. said. "It was cut and dry. It was coach/player on the football field until we got home."
And football did not carry over from the field to home.
“Mom wouldn’t let it go home,” Johnny said. “She kept us in line there, especially for me. When practice was over, it was over. We’d leave it there.”
Neither J.W. or Walker received any teasing about being related to the coach.
"I thought at first it might come up, but it never did,” J.W. said. “There was no reason to. I got treated just like they got treated."
One adjustment for J.W. has been changing from wearing Baxter Springs red to Riverton blue.
"I wouldn’t say 100% comfortable," J.W. said. "My son asked me if I had any red and if it would even fit. I told him if I had any red, it definitely won’t fit. It’s still different to put on the blue, but it’s not a big deal any more.”
Johnny's coaching career has been at the middle school or high school level except for a stretch when he was running backs coach at Missouri Southern for coach Bart Tatum.
“Someone had told him I was stepping down at Galena, and he needed someone to coach the running backs,” Johnny said. “I went over and talked with him, and Bart is a good man, a good Christian man. I knew I could work with him. I spent five years over there. It was fun but a lot of work … late nights, every other weekend on the road. But I’m glad I did it. No regrets now.
"At the college level I coached the running backs, and we’d have 13 or 14 kids, and they were all good. Those kids get closer to you because they are all away from home. As the position coach, they look to you for other things in their lives. I enjoyed that, but there’s nothing like under the lights on Friday nights.”
Johnny's record is 1512-81 as a head coach in a career has been mostly at small schools.
"When I was a classroom teacher, I wanted to be able to walk down the hall and know every kid," he said. “I had the opportunity to go off to other schools, but all my moves have been right here. It worked well for my family. My kids went to Baxter (J.W. and daughter Kelli), all 12 years. So it’s worked out for me.”
For the three generations of Mallatts, there is no doubt who's their No. 1 fan.
"My wife Kay has had to put up with this all the years," Johnny said. "She’s been to every one of those games sitting in the bleachers ... rain, cold, never complained about anything. I always say there will be a special place in heaven for coaches’ wives. There has to be.”
At age 70, Johnny also has the distinction of being the oldest active head football coach in Kansas.
"I don’t know how many more years I got," he said. "I’ve been kind of energized since Walker has been playing these last few years. It’s been a good experience.
"It’s been a fun run. I’m glad it’s been Galena, Riverton, Baxter. This is where I grew up … three good schools, all close to each other. Sometimes I wish they were farther apart. Now you have kids who jump ship all the time. It’s a change in time where kids have less loyalty. When I was at Galena, I don’t care if we were 0-9, there was no way I was going to go to another school and play because I was a Galena boy. It used to be that way but no so much any more."
Coaching road
Johnny Mallatt's 49-year coaching career:
1972: Pittsburg Middle School, head coach
1973: Lamar Middle School, head coach
1974-80: Galena Middle School, head coach
1981-83: Riverton, head coach
1984-97: Baxter Springs, offensive coordinator
1998-2003: Baxter Springs middle school, head coach
2004-06: Galena, head coach
2007-14: Missouri Southern, running backs coach
2015: Baxter Springs, offensive coordinator
2016-20: Riverton, head coach
