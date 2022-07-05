It’s fitting that Carson Johnson finds himself playing for the Joplin Outlaws this summer.
You see, Johnson grew up just 20 minutes away from Joe Becker Stadium in Carl Junction, where he was a four-year letterman for Jake Stevenson’s Bulldogs.
Coming off a torrid freshman season at NAIA Ottawa University, Johnson didn’t even expect to come back home and play summer ball for the Outlaws.
“I was expecting to be shipped off and playing somewhere else,” Johnson said. “(Manager Gonzalo Gonzalez) Gonzo called me and asked, ‘Do you want to come home this summer?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll come home. That would be awesome.’”
Playing for the Outlaws, Johnson said, is something he doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s an honor to play for the Outlaws,” he said. “The summer has been really good. I’ve loved every second of it being at home. It was fun growing up watching them and it’s nice being here and these being the guys I used to watch.”
The summer didn’t get off to an ideal start for Johnson. The versatile middle infielder hit just .194 with seven hits and four RBI in June, spanning 12 games.
It’s a good thing the MINK League schedule isn’t one month because Johnson is flat out raking in July.
In only three games, the righty hitter has matched his June total in RBI (four) and nearly equaled his hits (five) through just eight at-bats this month. Entering Tuesday night’s action, Johnson’s batting average climbed 79 points to the tune of a .273 clip on the season.
“I’ve calmed down a lot at the plate,” Johnson said. “I was pressing at the beginning of the year coming off a really good freshman year. I was super anxious at the plate. Coach (Austin) Bonnel has helped me a lot before and after games on my swing and talking to me about the mental part of it. I’ve calmed down and listened to him.”
Gonzalez attributed Johnson’s maturity to the instant offensive turnaround in July, especially when he gets in advantageous counts like 2-0.
The first-year manager also said Johnson is not swinging out of his shoes when he gets behind in counts. Another big key for Johnson has become taking more team at-bats like dropping the sacrifice bunt down and moving runners around the bases.
“His baseball IQ has gotten better as the summer’s gone on,” Gonzalez said. “He’s really starting to think about the game and not just play wildly. That’s allowing his talent to really shine through.”
Speaking of shining, Johnson put together his second straight multi-hit performance in Joplin’s 13-2 rout over Nevada on Independence Day at Joe Becker.
His outing at the plate was highlighted by a solo home run — his first in the MINK League — to give the Outlaws a 12-0 lead over the Griffons in the fifth.
“As soon as I touched first base, all I thought about was the Sandlot,” Johnson said. “It was cool with the fireworks going off and everything throughout the night. Rounding third base and just looking at Bonnel because he knows the struggle I’ve gone through since the start of the summer. It was a big relief off my shoulders.”
Defense has been Johnson’s calling card since his days at Carl Junction. He’s manned third base primarily for the Outlaws.
“He’s my best option at third — there’s no other way to say it,” Gonzalez said. “We have other guys that play third, but when it comes down to crunch time and we get into those money innings, Carson Johnson has got to play third in order for us to win that game.”
Johnson slashed .359/.486/.535 with four home runs and 40 RBI through 45 games at Ottawa this past spring. He’s transferring to Division II UT-Permian Basin out of Odessa, Texas, where former Ottawa head coach Gabe Grinder was just hired last month.
The Carl Junction product is approaching his sophomore season just like he is with his childhood Outlaws this summer.
“I just want to have fun playing baseball,” Johnson said.
