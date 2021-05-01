SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carson Johnson put together a memorable day on the diamond as Carl Junction earned big nonconference victories over McDonald County and Springfield Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (14-7) topped the Mustangs 5-2 and the Fighting Irish 14-1.
Game one saw Johnson get it done at the plate and on the mound.
The Ottawa University signee homered, walked, produced two runs and scored twice. Also, he went the distance and gave up only two runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning four.
Drew Beyer collected two hits for Carl Junction, while Noah Southern and Kyler Perry had RBI each.
Cole Martin belted a two-run home run to account for McDonald County's (12-10) scoring. Cross Dowd suffered the loss after hurling five innings and allowing five runs on four hits.
The Bulldogs pushed across six runs in the second and seven runs in the fourth to top Class 4 No. 2 Catholic.
Carl Junction added one more tally in the fifth to complete the run-rule.
Johnson went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and five RBI to finish the day's action with two home runs and seven RBI.
Keaton Johnson, Cole Stewart, Southern and Perry each had two hits, while Baker, Stewart and Johnson combined for six RBI.
Southern went all five innings for the Bulldogs. He yielded one run on three hits to go with three strikeouts and two walks.
Catholic's Collin Davis took the loss. Ben Smith, Logan Ripper and Davis logged one hit each for the Fighting Irish (16-4).
Carl Junction plays at Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.