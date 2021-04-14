VERONA, Mo. — The ball was jumping off Jayli Johnson's bat.
Johnson's two home runs highlighted College Heights' (8-1) 19-0 victory over Verona on Wednesday afternoon.
The junior's first home run came in the first inning when she belted a fly ball to left field to give the Cougars an 8-0 lead. It was a two-run shot.
Her second was an inside-the-park home run that produced three runs in the top of the second, extending College Heights' advantage to 14-0.
Johnson finished with five RBI and four runs scored. Four other individuals tallied two or more hits for the Cougars — Avery Good, Layne Jackson, Maddy Colin and Sarah Painter.
Colin, Johnson and Addie Lawrence held Verona (5-8) hitless.
College Heights plays in the Jasper Invitational, starting with a matchup against Liberal on Friday.
