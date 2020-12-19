Mount Vernon basketball player Ellie Johnston and East Newton basketball player Kyson Lahman have been named The Joplin Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 12.
ELLIE JOHNSTON
A 5-foot-8 senior at Mount Vernon, Johnston had a terrific showing in the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic in Joplin, scoring 55 points over three games to help lift the Mountaineers to the first-place plaque.
She buried 10 3-point field goals in the tournament and was one rebound shy of posting two double-doubles in the tournament, grabbing 11 rebounds against Joplin and nine against Carl Junction in the title game on Dec. 12.
“I thought she played extremely well for us,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “In the first game against Joplin, she had 10 points in the first quarter to get us rolling offensively, and she just set the tone for the game. I thought against Leavenworth she started really strong again, but she got in foul trouble. Against Carl Junction, she just went off in that third quarter. She found a window a few times to get some shots off. That last 3 she hit was huge. It solidified that run we had been on and really stretched out that lead for us.
“Not just scoring the ball for us, she played the entire game against Joplin and CJ. She is a really headsy kid. We wouldn’t be the team we are without her.”
Johnston averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior last year.
“I think Ellie has set a very good tone to the season to start with, and hopefully she can build upon it going forward,” Berendt said. “She’s just a great kid. She watches film and gets into the gym early, gets up shots. She has a very high basketball IQ. As far as what she brings to the table, I know Morningside College in (Sioux City) Iowa is going to get a good one with her.”
KYSON LAHMAN
Lahman, a 6-3, 230-pound center, had a performance to remember against Webb City, setting a career-high with 31 points to guide unbeaten East Newton past the Cardinals 75-70 in overtime on Dec. 11.
He capped his performance in OT when he scored 13 of the Patriots' 15 points. He shot 9 of 11 from the field, 13 of 14 from the foul line and registered six rebounds.
“He wanted the ball in overtime, there’s no doubt about that,” East Newton coach Kyle Fields said. “He mentioned that going into overtime and thought he had a mismatch at times on the perimeter and inside. I kind of just saw that look in his eyes. He’s a competitor. He’s very coachable and a great teammate. He loves to win. That is something we saw in him late with that drive (to win).”
Lahman, who scored 10 points in a win over Southwest earlier in the week, led the Patriots in scoring last season with 13 points a game while pacing the team in rebounds, steals, blocks and free throw percentage.
“He does so much for us,” Fields said. “We haven’t even seen a big part of his game in stepping out and putting him in ball screens, popping him some. He can shoot it. He can put it on the floor. He’s very heady. He is a very sharp, smart player. Our expectations for him were high going into the season. We wanted him to grow as a player, grow as a teammate and be a force inside for us. He has been that so far this year.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head and shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 27 will be based on performances from Dec. 14-Dec. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.