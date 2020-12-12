As they say in basketball terms, Ellie Johnston was automatic.
Her shooting from beyond the arc proved to be that dynamite for Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon.
Johnston poured in a game-high 17 points and hit five triples to help lift the Mountaineers to a 47-29 win over Carl Junction, securing the first-place plaque in the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic on Saturday afternoon at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“When Lacy (Stokes) passes the ball to me, we just have this connection,” Johnston said. “I’m like ‘I’m gonna make it.’ I just shot it with confidence and I prayed the ball would go in.”
The senior guard knocked down six total shots but knocked down a trio of 3s in the third quarter to help Mount Vernon overcome a 21-17 halftime deficit.
“Ellie can be automatic, and she hit three (3s) in the first half (Friday) night then she got into foul trouble and we had to pull her,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “But today, she had a few that bounced off the rim in that first half. We were like ‘Hey, if it feels good to you, then shoot it. Just make sure you get your feet set.’ She’s a heck of a player for us.”
Carl Junction grabbed the early momentum, cruising to a 12-4 start in the first quarter. The Mountaineers outscored Carl Junction in the second period 13-9 yet the Bulldogs held a 21-17 halftime lead.
But then came the third quarter.
Johnston hit her first 3 at the 2:02 mark to cut Mount Vernon’s deficit to 24-22. After a layup inside from Raegan Boswell, Johnston hit a corner trey to give the Mountaineers a 27-24 lead at the 1:34 mark, and she capped a strong quarter with a 3 from the left wing at the buzzer for a 32-24 lead.
Johnston’s fifth and final 3 was the dagger, giving the Mountaineers a 38-27 lead with just a few minutes left.
“(Ellie’s shooting) helps spread the floor for us offensively,” Berendt said. “In the third and fourth quarter, Lacy was able to get into the middle of that zone and bounce pass to some bigs to get some easy baskets. That really helps.”
Stokes, a Missouri Southern signee, drained eight free throws and three 2s for 14 points.
“For a school of our size, we have a lot of our tradition, but so far on our schedule we have played three Class 5 schools and one Class 6 school,” Berendt said. “We are trying to play the best teams in the area to help us prepare for later on down the road. Carl Junction is a very, very good team. Coach (Brad) Shorter does an amazing job with that program. (This win) is something for our kids to take and build on going forward.”
Jessa Hylton had a team-high 11 points for Carl Junction. Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott had eight apiece.
“We had great energy and we took care of the ball, got good looks in the first half,” Shorter said. “In that third quarter, we had some turnovers and some silly plays. I think a little bit of our youth showed. They have a little more experience and made some good decisions down the stretch. They got some good looks. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat.”
With only one senior on the Bulldogs’ roster this year, Shorter said his team can learn and grow from this type of game.
“I have always told them ‘It’s important to show your character when you lose,’ “ Shorter said. “It’s tough to do sometimes, but having good character and class and playing hard until the end is important. I think we will gain a lot from a game such as that down the road. You can’t be sad with a loss to such a good team, but it’s a long season and this is an opportunity for us to build on this and know what we’re about.”
Carthage 71, Leavenworth 40
Carthage (5-2) hung up 20-point outputs in the first and third quarters for a 31-point victory over Leavenworth, capturing the third-place plaque.
The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers, and all nine players scored, with three players finishing in double figures. Hailey Fullerton had a team-high 18 points while Kianna Yates and Lauren Wilson chipped in 14 and 10, respectively.
“I thought we had three good basketball games,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “I liked our intensity. I liked our scoring output. Our offense is kind of triggering our defense. I just liked one through nine for us today. The kids went in and were aggressive offensively. Defensively, they were focused and were locked in to what we were doing. I’m pretty proud of our record a quarter of the way through the season.”
Aleshia Jones posted a game-high 20 points for Leavenworth.
McDonald County 36, Joplin 34
Adasyn Leach’s last-second layup lifted McDonald County to the win and fifth-place plaque.
Samara Smith led the Mustangs with 15 points while Kristen Penn had seven.
“They did a good job at the end,” McDonald County coach Sean Crane said. “We still have to figure out how to take care of the ball a little bit better and make a layup. But other than that, they did a good job. We did a very good job of coming through when it mattered. The ladies really stepped up.”
Joplin had two players in double figures — Brynn Driver (12) and Emma Floyd (10).
“We have work to do,” Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. “We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. The first night against Mount Vernon we probably didn’t come out with the best effort, but I thought we adjusted as the tournament went on. More than anything, I just have to do a better job of coaching. They are working hard. They are giving their best. I just have to put us in a position to succeed.”
All-Tournament team
Mount Vernon — Ellie Johnston, Lily Stokes
Carl Junction — Destiny Buerge, Jessa Hylton
Carthage — Kianna Yates, Hailey Fullerton
Leavenworth — Aleshia Jones
