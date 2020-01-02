NEVADA, Mo. — Joplin High School seniors Brenna Jones and Hannah Ewert posted second-place finishes during the Nevada Invitational girls swimming meet on Thursday at the Osage Prairie YMCA.
Jones took second in the 200-yard individual medley and was third in the 100 butterfly.
Ewert placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 freestyle.
Jones and Ewert also swam on the 200 medley relay team that was fourth and the 200 freestyle relay that took fifth. Taegen Smith and Cloey Blank also were members of the 400 medley team, and Kacey Hubbard and Sophia Schwartz completed the 400 free relay quartet.
The 200 free relay team of Jensen Vowels, Mairi Beranek, Lily Rakes and Blank took fifth place.
Smith took fifth in the 100 breaststroke, and sixth places went to the Eagles’ Ava Perrin in the 100 breaststroke, Brooklyn Hiller in the 500 freestyle and Schwartz in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Joplin’s next meet is the Ozark Invitational on Jan. 11.
