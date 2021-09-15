CARTHAGE, Mo. — With the outcome of the game hanging in balance, Jordyn Jones came through for Carthage.
She laced an RBI double to left field off power righthander Madeline McCall and lifted the Tigers (10-10) past McDonald County 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Carthage.
A senior, Jones was the story of the game for Carthage as she went 2 for 3 with two runs driven in — the other was an RBI single to get the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the second.
Jensyn Elder continues to perform well for Carthage in the circle, limiting the Mustangs to one hit while punching out 11 batters over seven strong frames.
The only hit Elder allowed was a one-out triple to Reagan Myrick, who accounted for McDonald County's (8-2) run after McCall brought her home with a sac fly to tie the game in the fourth.
McCall, a Pittsburg State commit, suffered the tough-luck loss for the Mustangs. He fanned seven batters over six innings of two-run baseball.
Carthage hosts Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while McDonald County goes to Cassville.
