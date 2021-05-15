NIXA, Mo. — Joplin High School advanced 17 entries — 14 boys and three girls — to next Saturday's Class 5 sectional track and field meet at Carthage High School.
Carthage and Neosho totaled 10 entries apiece, thanks to top-4 finishes in the Class 5 District 6 meet on Saturday at Nixa High School.
Nixa swept the team championships, accumulating 158 points in the boys meet and 168.5 in the girls division.
Joplin was second in the boys race with 125 points, and Raymore-Peculiar took third with 97.
The Eagles were led by double winners Hobbs Campbell (1600, 3200 meters) and Donovyn Fowler (long jump and triple jump). Donovahn Watkins took first place in the shot put, and the Eagles won the 4x800 relay (Zaben Barnes, Evan Matlock, Nicholas Horton, Ashton Ventura).
Joplin had second places from Fowler in the 200, Micah Bruggeman in the 800 and Trayshawn Thomas in the triple jump.
Carthage picked up two gold medals as Miguel Solano won the 800 and Caleb Calvin took the javelin.
Neosho's Tristen Linders placed second in the discus.
In the girls meet, Joplin had three sectional qualifiers as Jennalee Dunn won the 1600 and was second in the 800, and Alayna Merriman took third in the javelin.
Jayden Browning of Neosho placed second in the triple jump, and other third places went to Carthage's Joey Hettinger (high jump) and Neosho's Riley Kemna (3200) and Bailey Miller (pole vault).
