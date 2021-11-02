There are 80 minutes of play in a high school soccer game.
Tuesday night’s district semifinal game between the Joplin Eagles and the Kickapoo Chiefs came down to one stretch of play.
A stretch of play that lasted about 1 1/2 minutes and consisted of goals from Corbin Clay and Zachary Clark to spark top-seeded Kickapoo past fourth-seeded Joplin 4-1 in the Class 4 District 5 semifinals at David Haffner Stadium.
The Chiefs (19-6-1) play third-seeded Carthage, a 2-1 winner over second-seeded Nixa in overtime, at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the championship game.
After pushing the ball down field 11 minutes into the second half, the Chiefs benefited from a penalty on a Joplin defender. Clay, a junior forward, attempted the penalty kick and sent it to the left and over Joplin’s goalkeeper, Andrew Jordan, and straight into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead at the 64-minute mark.
This goal also gave Clay a hat trick.
“Any time a team has a lot of set pieces those are just scoring opportunities,” Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. “When they get a lot of scoring opportunities, they’re going to be able to get something in.”
Just one minute and 26 seconds later, the Chiefs struck again after a pass into the penalty box was knocked around and eventually found its way into the goal off of the foot of senior midfielder Clark for the 4-1 lead with 15:21 remaining in the game.
Kickapoo, aided by its ball control and defensive effort, held Joplin scoreless in the second half. Many yellow cards were handed out down the stretch of this game as there were more contact plays coming as the intensity grew within the competition.
“It’s an intensity thing,” Thompson said. “Just a competitive district game you’re going to have really tough defense. and then especially if in the second-half you have a close game.”
The scoring on Tuesday night started when the Chiefs put pressure on the Eagles’ defense during the 26th minute of the game. A shot on goal drew Jordan out from the net, but when he failed to gain possession of the ball it would carom right to Clay for an open-net goal.
10 minutes later, Joplin used a free-kick opportunity to counter Clay’s first-half goal.
Senior defender Abraham Montanez booted the free kick down into the penalty box, and junior forward Luciano Reyes found the ball and was able to send it into the top left corner of the goal to tie the game at 1.
Earlier in the first half, Joplin just missed an opportunity to get themselves on the board.
Junior midfielder Adam Montanez gained possession of the ball and drove it down the right side of the field. Montanez put a shot on goal that was just beyond the diving goalkeeper of Kickapoo’s Dawson Sozio.
But it also went wide left and bounced out of bounds behind the goal.
Joplin finished the final four minutes fending off Kickapoo’s attack all while holding the score at 1-1.
“Tenacious defense,” Thompson said. “We knew that they had talent up top. We were hoping to frustrate them and get them to commit more guys forward and leave their back a little bit more exposed. We were strong on the ball.”
At the 51-minute mark, Kickapoo’s Clay grabbed his second goal of the evening. Kickapoo pushed the ball right down field and Clay sent the ball just left and beyond the reach of Jordan.
The Chiefs turned the early second-half goal into a little momentum as they eventually pushed the lead to 4-1.
Joplin closes out the season with a 16-7 record. The Eagles graduate seven seniors.
“I told the guys just top to bottom, I think this is one of the strongest groups I’ve ever gotten to be a part of,” Thompson said. “Certainly, the seniors had a huge impact on everything we did. They were leaders on the field. They dictated the way that we played.”
