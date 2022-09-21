Isaiah Davis anticipates around 80 to 100 people to make the trip east from Joplin to Springfield on Saturday.
“Hopefully, around that number,” Davis said on Wednesday.
It will be almost like a homecoming for the Joplin High School alum — one of the best running backs in Division I FCS. Now a junior for No. 3 nationally-ranked South Dakota State, Davis will take the field as the Jackrabbits clash with No. 4 Missouri State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Plaster Stadium.
Expect a big crowd, not just of Joplin people. It’s the highest-rated matchup between two teams in Missouri State’s stadium history.
“It will be good, seeing all those fans, people I haven’t seen in awhile,” Davis said. “A lot of people from my hometown are going to be there. It will be good seeing them and playing for them. I’m ecstatic. I’m ready to see them, but I’m going to do the same thing I do every single time before the game.”
Once recruited by Missouri State during the Dave Steckel era, Davis came to a realization that being a Bear isn’t for everyone.
“They recruited me to be a linebacker,” Davis said. “I went over there to a camp and ran a 40 (yard dash), pulled my hamstring. I left that day with a hamstring injury and the coaches didn’t even really notice I pulled my hamstring. After that, I knew Missouri State wasn’t the place for me … But that’s not really my mindset going into the game. I’ve got guys on my team at South Dakota State, and I’m ready to go to war with them.”
All Davis has done during his collegiate career is do exactly what he did throughout his career at JHS. The 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year was the Jackrabbits’ top rusher as a true freshman during their run to the national championship in the 2021 COVID spring season.
Davis was slowed by a shoulder injury during the regular season last year, but returned in time to bolster South Dakota State’s ground attack in the postseason.
As the featured name in the backfield this fall, he’s rushed for 236 yards on 54 carries in three games for the Jackrabbits.
Now led by former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino, Missouri State doesn’t need any reminders of the talent once in their backyard.
“They are going to run a guy right down the street from Joplin,” Petrino said Monday in his weekly media availability. “They've got big offensive lineman and they're going to run through him. He’s a good player. He’s made a lot of plays. He’s big, he can run through tackles. He does a really nice job in the hole. He can get in and out of holes, come back to balance and accelerate. We have to try and get him before he gets started.”
Both teams, entering Saturday with identical records of 2-1, have similar resumes. Their only losses have come against Power 5 schools with South Dakota State falling to Iowa 7-3 in Week 1 and No. 10 Arkansas survived a scare with a 38-27 win over Missouri State last week.
The Bears led the Razorbacks 17-0 early and had a 10-point edge with just 12:04 remaining in the game before Arkansas rallied late for the win.
Missouri State earned a lot of respect despite the loss. The Bears moved up to No. 4 in the FCS Coaches Poll, which is the highest ranking they’ve ever received from a coaches poll.
“They’ve got a good offense and that’s what they really rely on,” Davis said. “Defensively, they’ve got some athletic guys. But we’ve seen things we can attack. I think our coaches this week have done a good job of seeing that and coming up with a good game plan.”
In high school, Davis led the Eagles to the Class 6 state championship game during his senior campaign. He rushed for 2,283 yards on 253 carries (9.2 ypc) with 45 touchdowns.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper plans to be among the large contingent in Springfield on Saturday — on top of making the trip further down I-44 to catch his son Joe play at Division II Missouri S&T in Rolla.
“It should be fun. There was a big contingent that went down to the national championship game (in Frisco, Texas),” Jasper said. “Isaiah had a big impact on this community along with the football program. He’s a kid that has done everything right as far as his leadership. When he was here, he was always great to the elementary school kids. He’s just a great kid that always worked hard.”
