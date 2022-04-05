The Joplin baseball team picked up a signature victory.
Joplin scored seven runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth en route to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Class 3 No. 1 Springfield Catholic on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles improved to 5-5 overall and extend their win streak to three games.
Springfield Catholic drew first blood in the contest when Jack Schoen came around to score in the top of the first.
But it was all Joplin after that point.
Justin McReynolds, Layton Copher, Tyler Schumann, Jackson Queen, Byler Reither and Bodee Carlson each worked bases loaded walks to give the Eagles a 6-1 lead. Brady Mails capped the inning with an RBI groundout as Joplin's advantage ballooned to six.
The Irish trimmed the deficit to 7-2 when Coleman Morris ripped an RBI double out to center field in the fourth, but the Eagles put the game away with five runs in the fifth.
Kyler Stokes ignited the team's second scoring surge with an RBI single, while Copher added a two-run one-bagger. Schumann sent the fans home happy with an RBI double.
McReynolds, who drew the start and was the winning pitcher, was terrific once again for Joplin. The righty struck out four batters and scattered two runs (one earned) on five hits in five innings pitched.
The Eagles were certainly disciplined at the plate, working 12 free passes while collecting seven hits. Copher led the way with three runs driven in, while Stokes and Schumann had two RBI apiece.
Ethan Guilford finished a perfect 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks.
Morrison suffered the loss for Springfield Catholic. He gave us six earned runs on three hits to go with five strikeouts and five walks in 2 1/3 innings of work.
The Irish (4-4) tallied five hits in the contest. Morrison, Schoen, Cole Leonhart, Ben Smith and Logan Ripper all notched hits each for the road team.
Joplin hosts Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
