Baseball coaches, like all sports, want their teams to play at their best at the end of the season.
The Joplin Eagles won seven of their last nine games in May en route to a 20-11 campaign a year ago — the team’s first 20-win season since 2014. Joplin came up a win short of capping its district run as it fell to Republic in the championship game.
“That group from last year epitomized what we’re trying to accomplish with our program from a baseball standpoint,” Eagles coach Kyle Wolf said. “The guys’ stepped into roles they weren’t accustomed to, maybe weren’t even expected. As the year went on, they found a way to contribute in the way they could and we got better. I thought we were playing our best baseball at the end of the year.”
Gone is a talented senior class with Central Ozark Conference honorees Kohl Cooper (first team outfielder), Josh Harryman (second team pitcher) and Alex Curry (second team infielder) graduating.
Joplin returns four starters and seven lettermen. It starts with senior right handed pitcher and third baseman Ethan Guilford, who earned second team All-Conference honors as a pitcher and picked up All-District honors at the hot corner.
Guilford is signed to play baseball at Missouri Southern. He amassed 57 innings last year on the mound and punched out 49 batters, while hitting .241 with 22 runs driven in.
“Ethan was a workhorse on the mound last year for us as a junior,” Wolf said. “When there was an opportunity for a big game, he was there. We set the rotation to do that and he really answered the bell. It starts with him and he obviously will be a big part of our offense as well.”
Swiss-army knife and senior Bodee Carlson, who hit .321 with 21 RBI, is back after earning all-district honors as an infielder. Classmate and outfielder Kyler Stokes adds a different dimension for Joplin.
“Bodee plays multiple positions and is just a ballplayer,” Wolf said. “He does what’s asked of him and does it all. We are hoping he can be a little more consistent at second base this year. Again, he will hit towards the top of our order probably in the one or two spot. We are hoping he can set the table for us and give us an opportunity to get some runs scored.
“Kyler is a tremendously athletic center fielder. Already in this first week of practice, I’ve seen him do some things and he makes it look pretty easy. At the plate, he has an opportunity to be a pretty dynamic hitter. He runs well. He has a lot of gap-to-gap power. He’s a guy we will look towards to do a lot of things for us.”
The last returning player who received postseason recognition is junior Justin McReynolds. He was an all-district outfielder.
“Justin started the last half of the season in left field,” Wolf said. “We need him to give us a little more offensive punch. He had been swinging it well. We actually moved him from the infield to the outfield to get him into the lineup. He had a great second half of the season and hit around .400, really sparked us towards the end of the year.”
Wolf said junior outfielder Brady Mails stepped up defensively last year and made key plays in the postseason. Byler Reither, another junior, is back after serving in a platoon type role last season.
Other returning lettermen include seniors Joe Jasper and Isaac Meadows. Both bring leadership qualities to the Eagles. Jasper can play the outfield, first base and will look to add depth on the mound, while Meadows is capable of playing both infield and outfield.
“The big thing for Isaac is just his personality, energy and leadership that he can bring to us,” Wolf said. “Same thing with Joe. He’s a great leader. I think he’s a very well respected leader in our program. But his biggest role is he’s a winner. He shows leadership in key situations.”
Senior Tyler Schumann and junior Jackson Queen will split duties at catcher. Junior Layten Copher is a right fielder with “tremendous tools” but Wolf said the team will also look for him to log innings on the bump.
Landon Maples, an aggressive, athletic junior, provides versatility for Joplin. He can play third base, shortstop, outfield and could even pitch.
“If we focus on valuing the baseball on every pitch, I think defensively, we can be very good,” Wolf said. “We have a lot of athletic guys at a bunch of positions. I think we’ve got depth on the mound. We’ll need guys to step into some roles and pitch big innings for us that haven’t previously, but I do think there’s depth there.
“Offensively, we have an opportunity to be an athletic lineup that when we’re rolling and getting on base, I think we can put a lot of pressure on the defense and force them to make some tough plays.”
On Opening Day, Joplin hosts Hollister at noon on March 19.
