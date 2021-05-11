Mya Johnson scored both goals as Joplin defeated Neosho 2-1 Tuesday night in a girls soccer match at the JHS Sports Complex.
Johnson scored her first goal on a free kick in the eighth minute, and she found the back of the net again 20 minutes later off an assist from Kayla Talbot.
Avery Renfro scored for Neosho in the 30th minute, assisted by Erika Ornelas.
Joplin (7-11, 1-8 Central Ozark Conference) had nine shots on goal while Neosho (8-13, 0-9) had seven shots. The Eagles' Reece Schroer made six saves while Neosho's Shelby Roberts had seven saves.
The Eagles play their final home match against McDonald County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Neosho opens Class 3 District 12 action at home against Carl Junction at 6 p.m. Monday.
