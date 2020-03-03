CARTHAGE, Mo. — Blake Tash made crucial plays on both ends of the court as top-seeded Joplin earned a hard-fought 67-58 overtime victory over fourth-seeded Willard on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 12 boys basketball tournament at Carthage High School.
The Eagles (20-5) meets second-seeded Republic (20-7) at 7:30 on Thursday night in the district championship game. Republic used a strong fourth quarter to upend third-seeded Carthage 55-46.
JOPLIN, 67-58
It's safe to say Tash gave the Eagles a much-needed boost. A senior guard, Tash scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, including three key treys in the fourth quarter.
“It feels amazing to come through for the team,” Tash said. “These guys have picked it up all year long. Tonight, to be able to help pick them up and shoot the ball well, was really great. After I made my first one, the guys were pumping me up and telling me to keep shooting it.”
With his team desperately needing a hoop, Tash connected on a clutch game-tying 3-pointer from the left wing with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
“Blake does everything we ask him to do,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “Blake can shoot the ball, but a lot of times he defers or doesn’t get as many looks. Tonight, he got plenty of looks and he took good shots ... none bigger than the one that tied the game. He knocked it down.”
Early in the extra session, with the score deadlocked, Tash drew a charge on Willard standout Daniel Abreu, fouling out the 6-foot-6 Northwest Missouri recruit at a critical time.
“Charges are one of the biggest things Coach Hafer stresses on defense,” Tash said. “Since our freshman year, we’ve wanted to go out and take charges to help win games. Tonight I just did what I was supposed to.”
“We talk about it in practice all the time ... force a call,” Hafer said. “That one went our way, and it was a big one. They got a charge call at the end of regulation, so we were fortunate there in overtime. But that’s what Blake does. He does what it takes to win. He stepped up in a big way.”
Sophomore guard Always Wright scored 19 points to lead Joplin. Wright scored 11 points in the extra session, all at the foul line. Senior guard Dakarai Allen contributed 14 points, while classmate Zach Westmoreland added 11.
Abreu, last year’s Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year, scored 23 points for Willard (11-16).
Joplin led 33-24 at halftime, but Willard used a 13-5 third quarter to pull within one. The Eagles were up 50-45 with 3:20 remaining, but the Tigers scored eight straight points to take a 53-50 lead with 1:10 left.
After Tash buried the game-tying trey, both teams committed turnovers before Willard’s Maurice Grayer misfired on a desperation heave just before the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
Moments after Tash took his game-changing charge in the paint, Willard coach Jeremy Dresslaer was ejected after being whistled for two technical fouls.
Wright then made four straight charities to give the Eagles the lead for good. While Joplin made 12-of-18 free throws in overtime to seal the win, the Tigers suffered from a number of empty possessions down the stretch.
The Eagles, who outscored the Tigers 14-5 in overtime, put an exclamation point on the win when a streaking Allen threw down a thunderous two-handed dunk after Westmoreland tossed the ball off the backboard.
Now, the Eagles will get a chance to win a district championship for the second time in three years.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Hafer said. “With the number of points at the rim we left out there tonight, it could have been a much-different game. Our kids stayed the course and fought their way through. Different guys have stepped up on different nights all season. Tonight it was Blake.”
Joplin defeated Republic 51-46 on Feb. 14.
“It will be a tough challenge because Republic is playing really well right now,” Hafer said of the Tigers, who ended Joplin's season a year ago in the district semifinals. “But I know our kids are anxious to try to get a district title.”
REPUBLIC, 55-46
Carthage led 38-34 entering the fourth quarter, but things suddenly went the other way, as Republic began the final frame on a 17-1 surge.
The hosts suffered through a long scoring drought in the fourth quarter, as Republic outscored Carthage 21-8 in the period.
“Up four, I thought we had a chance to put our foot down at the start of the fourth quarter,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “But we missed some shots, and they had kids get hot. I don’t think we scored for five or six minutes, and that did us in.”
Junior Patrick Carlton scored 15 points to lead Carthage (13-13), while seniors Taris Jackson and Alex Martini added 11 and nine points, respectively. Drew McMillin paced Republic with 19 points, while Joe Rexroat added 12 and Race Looney chipped in 11.
Republic closed the first half on a 12-3 run for a 29-24 halftime advantage. A crowd-pleasing dunk by Jackson sparked an 8-0 Carthage run late in the third quarter before the visiting Tigers separated for good in the final stanza.
Carthage said goodbye to seniors Martini, Jackson, Tyler Mueller, Avery Sneed and Oscar Campa.
“It’s a special senior class,” Morris said. “They’re great kids and great athletes. We’ll have to do some work to replace kids like that.”
Morris noted his first season at the helm was a memorable one as the Tigers were playing their best basketball at the end of the season.
“I told our guys that I think they did something special for Carthage basketball this year,” Morris said. “The fans sent them off the court the right way tonight. It hurts because we knew we had a chance to win this district. At some point, we’ll realize we were right on the edge of doing something special. We were playing our best at the end. We had a chance tonight. We just ran into an extremely talented Republic team.”
