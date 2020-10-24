Joplin High School journeys to Rockhurst on Friday night for a first-round game in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 3 playoffs.
The Eagles (5-4) remained the fifth seed in the district after Friday night's 48-0 victory. It appeared the Eagles had a chance to move up to the No. 4 seed if Lee's Summit West lost its game on Friday, but Lee's Summit West (6-3) beat Lee's Summit North 21-7.
Rockhurst (5-3) is third in the final district ranking based on the points system, but Lee's Summit West beat Rockhurst 27-24 on Oct. 2. That result allowed Lee's Summit West to submit a petition to move ahead of the Hawklets in the seeding based on head-to-head competition.
Other pairings in the district have No. 1 Raymore-Peculiar vs. Lee's Summit, No. 2 Nixa vs. Lee's Summit North and No. 3 Lee's Summit West vs. Kickapoo.
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS BEGIN MONDAY
High school volleyball district tournaments begin around Southwest Missouri on Monday and continue through Wednesday.
The Class 5 District 12 tournament at Carthage will play all of its matches on Wednesday. Second-seeded Carthage and No. 3 Joplin square off at 5 p.m., and the winner plays top-seeded Lee's Summit West or Raymore-Peculiar at 7.
The Class 4 District 11 tournament at Webb City has its semifinals on Monday — No. 1 Carl Junction vs. Nevada at 5 and No. 2 Webb City vs. Bolivar at 6:30. The winners meet in the championship game at 6 o'clock Tuesday.
Neosho is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 10 tournament at Branson. The Wildcats play McDonald County on Tuesday at 6:30 after No. 1 Branson meets Monett at 6. The final is Wednesday at 6.
College Heights Christian, McAuley Catholic and Thomas Jefferson are the top three seeds in the Class 1 District 8 tournament at Verona. The Cougars and Warriors have first-round byes into the semifinals on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers play Exeter on Monday night at 6:15. The title match is Tuesday at 7:30.
Other district meets involving area teams are at Cassville (Class 3 District 12), Fair Grove (2-1), Diamond (2-10), Golden City (1-9) and Rich Hill (1-10).
District champions advance to a four-team bracket for sectional and quarterfinal games on Saturday, Oct. 31.
