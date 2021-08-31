Luciano Reyes tallied four goals as Joplin blanked Carl Junction 8-0 on Tuesday night in the Eagles' soccer opener at the JHS Complex.
Reyes registered a hat trick during the first 14 minutes with goals in the second, 13th and 14th minutes. Adam Montanez assisted on the first goal, and Ely Montanez set up the next two goals.
Andrew Taylor scored in the ninth minute off a pass from Gray Cravens, and Adam Badr scored in the 32nd minute, assisted by Carlos Palma, to give the Eagles a 5-0 halftime advantage.
Reyes notched his final goal in the first minute of the second half, and Adam Montanez netted the final two goals, the first one off an assist from Luis Alarado.
The Eagles, according to their statistics, held a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal.
The Eagles have another home match next Tuesday against Carthage.
Carl Junction is back in action on Thursday at home against Parkview.
