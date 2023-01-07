Joplin proved again it can bounce back from a difficult loss.
The Eagles’ cold shooting from Friday night carried over into the first quarter on Saturday, but Joplin made 23 of 40 field goals after that and handled Poplar Bluff 66-60 in the Kaminsky Classic third-place game.
“I thought after the game (Friday) night and kids not playing for a championship, they can come into today and be kind of flat, so seeing them respond is good for our character,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “They were fatigued with three games in three days and you never know what you’re going to get that third day, so to respond and close like we did today, that’s what I needed to see.”
Joplin (7-4) never trailed against Poplar Bluff (6-6) and opened things up in the second quarter after leading 9-6 after eight minutes.
All Wright and Grayden Cravens opened the second with back-to-back 3-pointers, Cooper Williams chipped in a basket and then Wright was fouled on a dunk and made the free throw to give the Eagles a 20-6 lead.
Williams completed a 13-0 run with an offensive rebound and score to make it a 16-point game midway through the second. Joplin led 29-18 at halftime.
The Eagles started the third on a 10-2 run and led 42-22 after another three from Wright. They later led 51-31 before the Mules made some noise late.
Joplin led by 13 early in the fourth but Poplar Bluff scored five in a row around a technical foul. The Mules got it down to six with 1:42 remaining, but Wright scored 10 points in the final 90 seconds to put the game out of reach.
“We had momentum going into halftime,” Schaake said. “In the third quarter we went on another run somewhere in there and got up 20. In the fourth we just got flat and fatigued. We need to get better at the free throw line, that was another thing that let them back in.”
Joplin made 8 of 18 attempts at the line, while Poplar Bluff made 19 of 24.
The Eagles outrebounded the Mules 41-33 despite the absence of senior forward Terrance Gibson, who missed the game with an illness. Junior Whit Hafer was a big reason why. The 6-foot-7 forward got in early foul trouble on Friday and played just 10 minutes in the 57-49 loss to Francis Howell. He played 28 minutes on Saturday and grabbed 16 rebounds to go along with eight points.
“It was a big focus for me,” Hafer said. “I think I only had one through the first three quarters.”
He also said energy was a big focus for the team as a whole.
“Last night we didn’t really have a ton of energy and came out flat and played flat the whole night,” he said. “We couldn’t find the energy to change it. Today I think it was a lot better coming out.”
“It was a good test of will for us to come play three hard games three days in a row,” Hafer said. “Especially to lose one like (Friday), it was good for us to have that bounce back.”
Wright led Joplin with 32 points and had two blocks and two steals. Quin Renfro scored 10 and had four assists and two steals. Hafer dished out three assists and Joplin recorded 15 in the game.
Gavin Rivers led Poplar Bluff with 22 points.
