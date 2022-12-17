The Joplin’s boys basketball team saw a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter evaporate in Friday’s 60-59 loss to Lee’s Summit. But the Eagles put Rogers, Arkansas, away early on Saturday.
Joplin used a 9-0 run in the second quarter and a 25-point barrage in the third to finish off the Mounties 68-48 in the nightcap of the 4 States Challenge at Webb City.
“Closed it out,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said.
He said the Eagles lacked some game awareness on Friday night but showed they learned on Saturday.
“Good bounce back win from last night,” he said.
The 9-0 run came with Joplin trailing 16-14 early in the second quarter. Junior Whit Hafer got it started with two free throws and later added a third, junior All Wright scored five points and had a dunk, and when junior Hobbs Gooch scored at the 2:49 mark the Eagles led 25-16.
Rogers was scoreless for four-and-a-half minutes.
Joplin’s two big men — the 6-foot-7 Hafer and 6-5 senior Terrance Gibson — combined to make 6 of 8 free throws in the second quarter alone. And Gibson had seven in the game.
Joplin led 27-23 at halftime and then outscored Rogers 25-16 in the third quarter; Gibson scored nine of those points and Wright added 12.
The lead grew to 55-39 when Wright made his fifth 3-pointer of the night with 7:20 remaining. Gooch scored with 2:51 left to make it a 20-point game, and senior Grayden Cravens made it 23 with a 3-pointer not long after.
“The ball was moving better and we were getting driving lanes out of it,” Schaake said. “I thought our big kids were definitely in the paint. They were sealing well and going up strong, which is what we need. It opens up our guards, too.”
“Especially after last night, I didn’t know what our legs were going to be like, so I was proud to see our kids fight through fatigue and soreness,” he said. “We have potential to be a really good team on both ends of the floor with size and good guard play. We tell our guys just keep them in front and trust your help is going to be behind you. If you do that, good things are going to happen.”
Wright led all scorers with 36, giving him a total of 68 in the span of just 24 hours. Six of those came on three dunks Saturday night. Gibson scored 13, Hafer had 7, Gooch scored 4, Cravens had 3, Collis Jones and Quin Renfro each had 2, and Cooper Williams added 1.
Joplin (5-2) travels to Parkview (1-5) on Tuesday.
