CARTHAGE, Mo. — Joplin edged Willard, 112-97, for the boys team championship in the Central Ozark Conference track and field meet on Thursday night at David Haffner Stadium in Carthage.
Republic (92), Ozark (84.5) and Nixa (82.5) rounded out the top-5 teams.
The Eagles amassed five event wins. Oklahoma signee Donovyn Fowler won the long jump, triple jump and showed off his speed by winning the 200-meter dash.
Hobbs Campbell had a big day for Joplin. He won the 800 run and posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Donovahn Watkins was victorious in the shot put.
The Eagles' 4x800 relay team of Evan Matlock, Ian Horton, Zaben Barnes and Nicholas Horton took third. Orion Norris placed fourth in the 200.
Neosho's Jared Siler won the high jump, while Kaden Cole took first in the 1,600.
Siler also finished second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. Isaiah Green took third in both the long jump and triple jump.
Webb City's Grayson Smith won the pole vault, while teammate Justin Allen placed third in the same event. William Wolfe finished third in the 200.
In the relays, the Cardinals won the 4x100. Webb City took second in the 4x800 and third in the 4x200.
Carthage was paced by Miguel Solano, who took third in the 800. The Tigers' 4x400 team also placed second.
Caleb Graham was Carl Junction's highest finisher. He placed sixth in the pole vault.
On the girls side, Nixa won the team title with 163.5 points. Ozark was the runner-up with 99.5, while Carl Junction took third with 87, Branson finished fourth with 85 and Webb City came in fifth with 80.
The Bulldogs won six events. Ally Montez claimed the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Sydney Ward took first in the 100 and 200.
Emerson Lundien finished as the runner-up in the pole vault. In relays, Carl Junction won the 4x100 and 4x400.
Webb City's Sami Mancini won the shot put, while Dawsyn Decker claimed the javelin. Abi Street was the runner-up in the 3,200.
Placing third for the Cardinals was Decker (shot put), Kayli Thomas (high jump), Ripley Shanks (pole vault), Aubree Lassiter (discus) and the 4x800 team.
Joplin's Jennalee Dun won the 800 and 1,600. The Eagles also won the 4x200 and took second in the 4x100.
Joey Hettinger led Carthage with a second-place finish in the high jump. The Tigers' 4x100 team took third.
Neosho was paced by Riley Kemna, who finished third in the 1,600 and 3,200.
