To say it was a good day for the Joplin boys track and field team would be an understatement.
Aided by six event wins, the Eagles captured the team championship at the Joplin Track and Field Invitational on Thursday evening at JHS Athletic Complex.
Joplin’s boys team finished with 146.2 points to top second-place Ozark (128.2) by a wide margin. Webb City (121.2) took third, followed by Branson (96) and Willard (94).
“Coming into the season, we had a lot of returning kids,” first-year Joplin head coach Nick Reid said. “We knew the freshmen class coming was pretty talented, so we were able to put together some good relays. Between the senior leadership and the young kids, it has been a lot of fun so far. We had a good day today.”
Ozark won the girls championship with 150 points. Webb City (89.5) took second, followed by Carl Junction (80.5), Branson (79.5) and Lamar (67.5).
Joplin took sixth with 50.5 points.
Other area schools Carthage, Thomas Jefferson Independent, Nevada, Riverton and Pittsburg also took part in the event.
BOYS
Highlighting the Eagles was the trio of Donovyn Fowler, Donovahn Watkins and Hobbs Campbell, who each won a pair of events.
A University of Oklahoma signee, Fowler leaped 7.19 meters to win the long jump and also jumped 14.40 meters to claim the triple-jump crown.
It wasn’t the best day to his standards, but Reid was proud.
“It happens,” Reid said. “You are not going to jump a PR (personal record) every day. We got some nice weather, but he still jumped 47 feet in the triple and almost 24 in the long. That was a good day’s worth.”
Watkins left his mark in the discus and shot put. He won the discus with a distance of 42.35m and was first in the shot put by hitting a mark of 18.24m.
Fresh off breaking a school record on Saturday, Campbell won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.92 and 1,600 in 4:22.32.
“Hobbs is just a special athlete,” Reid said. “I don’t think he ever gets tired. He can run for days. He’s got multiple school records and is on pace to have an unbelievable year for us this year.”
Orion Norris also showed well for the Eagles. He finished as the runner-up in the 200-meter dash and took third in the 400, while Drew VanGilder placed third in the javelin.
Campbell’s teammate, Evan Matlock, took third in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600.
“We are coming along in a lot of different events,” Reid said.
Webb City posted three event wins. William Wolfe won the high jump (1.88m) and two relays in the 4x100 and 4x800. Jordan Thornburg, William Headrick, William Jackson and Omari Jackson were on the 4x100 team, while Daunte Smiles, Mason Hedger, Roman Borboa and Evan Stevens were on the 4x800.
Evan Stevens, Dustin Brockmiller and Mason Hedger took second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200. Borboa was second in the 800 and Jose Antillion was second in the 400.
“Talk about a competitive meet,” Cardinals coach Dustin Miller said. “We were supposed to be fifth coming in. I challenged the boys to pick up some points, fight and scrape against some great teams. We had one heck of a day on the track. We’ve had a really solid day. I’m really proud of where we are going and the direction we are moving, having a lot of guys step up and shine through.”
Carl Junction was headlined by Owen Hensley and Caleb Graham, who placed second and third in the pole vault, respectively. Lamar’s Trace Willhite was a runner-up in the discus and javelin.
GIRLS
Webb City posted four event wins on the girls side. Sami Mancini won the shot put with a throw of 10.70m, while Dawsyn Decker was victorious in the javelin with a mark of 37.78m.
The Cardinals’ 4x800 team of Isabelle Lopez, Hally Philpot, Abi Street and Riley Hawkins won with a time of 10:32. Street also won the 3,200 in 11:50.
Ripley Shanks took second in the pole vault.
“As a whole, our ladies stepped up and had a really good day,” Miller said. “Our distance girls shined pretty bright. We had some PRs in the horizontal jumps. Ripley Shanks had a really good day in the vault. Collectively, we had a solid day all the way around. We are slowly putting some pieces together and trying to get ready for the postseason. I’m proud of where the girls team is right now.”
Pittsburg State signee Ally Montez shined for Carl Junction, winning the 100 hurdles (15.02 seconds) and 300 hurdles (45.40). The Bulldogs won two relays in the 4x100 as the team of Olivia Vediz, Hannah Cantrell, Sydney Ward and Delaney Harris ran a time of 51.39.
Carl Junction’s 4x400 team of Emily Rice, Riley Briggs, Harris and Ward also won with a time of 4:16. Ward placed second individually in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Joplin was headlined by Jennalee Dunn. The Cornell signee set another school record by winning the 800 run with a time of 2:18, breaking her previous mark of 2:22 set last spring.
“I was really hoping to PR today,” Dunn said. “My goal was to break the school record again. I was hoping for upper-10s and I got 18. I’m very happy about it. It’s exciting.”
Dunn edged Missouri Southern signee Hawkins from Webb City by four seconds.
Joplin’s para-athlete Camryn Ledford broke the adaptive national record in the javelin with a heave of 13.62m. The Arizona signee also took fourth in the 1,600.
“We have some special athletes on the girls side,” Reid said. “We have a few girls not here today, who were sick and couldn’t make the meet that have been big point scorers in previous meets. Jennalee has done really well. Our sprinters have done really well. Our relays have gotten out and had success. Across the board from where we’ve been in the past with our girls teams, they are doing really well.”
Lamar had two event wins with Marcy Miller winning the high jump by clearing 1.53m. Phajjia Gordon took first in the discus with a throw of 31.3m.
Nevada’s Clara Swearingen won the 400 with a time of 1:03.
