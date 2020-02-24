For the first time in 32 years, the Joplin Eagles have secured a conference championship in boys basketball.
On a night the program’s seniors were recognized, Joplin handled Neosho 64-42 on Monday in the Central Ozark Conference finale for both teams inside a packed Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles finished 8-1 in COC play and clinched no worse than a share of the conference championship.
“This is huge; it’s been 32 years,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “The kids were celebrating in the locker room. ... It’s a special night for our seniors. This was a goal. I don’t think it’s set in for them yet. I’m just proud of them. It was an emotional night, and there was a lot of energy in the building with a great crowd. I’m just happy for our kids.”
Joplin’s last conference title in boys basketball came in 1988, when the Eagles won the Ozark Conference.
“This is huge for us,” Eagles senior Zach Westmoreland said. “This is a special thing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing winning a conference championship. We did the same thing in football, so we’re trying to raise the standards here in all sports at JHS. We’re trying to keep it going in every sport.”
There’s a chance Joplin could win the conference outright. Nixa (7-1) plays at Carl Junction tonight in its finale, while Ozark (6-1) has two COC games remaining — at Republic tonight and at Webb City on Thursday. If multiple teams finish with one loss, they’ll be co-champs.
Either way, a conference crown has been a long time coming for the program.
“We did our part,” Hafer said. “An 8-1 record in the COC is something to be extraordinarily proud of. We’ve come a long way. And we’re excited for what’s ahead.”
Westmoreland led the Eagles (19-5, 8-1 COC) with 17 points, and classmate Dakarai Allen added 15. Sophomore Always Wright chipped in 12 points on four treys, while seniors Tommy Hafer and Isaiah Davis contributed seven points apiece.
Junior guard Landon Austin scored 15 points to lead Neosho (12-12, 1-8 COC), while senior guard Mason Gammons added 12.
Allen scored nine points in the first quarter as Joplin built a 14-4 lead.
Joplin led 19-5 after a trey from Wright, but Neosho outscored the hosts 16-14 in the second quarter, as Sam Cook’s dunk trimmed Joplin’s lead to 28-20 at the half.
But the Eagles began the second half on a 22-2 burst to blow the game open.
During the spurt, Davis converted an old-fashioned three-point play, Wright buried a trey, Allen scored on a strong drive through the lane and Westmoreland made a pair of layups in transition.
A hoop from Davis and wing 3-pointer from Tommy Hafer made it 50-22. By the time the fourth quarter began, the hosts were up 53-28.
“We finally put our foot on the gas pedal in the second half,” Coach Hafer said.
RECOGNIZED
Seniors Hafer, Westmoreland, Davis, Allen, Blake Tash, Will Rader and Isaac Meeks were recognized before the game.
“Some guys like Zach and Isaiah have played a lot of varsity basketball, and some of our other seniors have not played as much as the others,” Coach Hafer said. “But our seniors have always been willing to play their role. They’re loyal and committed. Success can’t happen without guys like that. These guys have helped us accomplish things that we haven’t done in a lot of years here.”
The group of seniors contributed to a district championship two seasons ago, the program’s first in more than 20 years.
JHS also recognized bench coach Jeremiah Brown for his 10 years of service to the program.
CONFERENCE TITLES
Joplin won four conference titles in the Ozark Conference — 1959, 1961, 1967 and 1988. Joplin Memorial won the Ozark Conference in 1976, 1977 and 1978, while Parkwood claimed the title in 1981.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Joplin is the No. 1 seed for the Class 5 District 12 tournament. The Eagles play fourth-seeded Willard at 7:30 p.m. March 3 in Carthage.
Neosho is the No. 2 seed for the Class 4 District 12 tournament in Monett. The Wildcats await either No. 3 Carl Junction or No. 6 Cassville at 8:30 p.m. on March 3.
