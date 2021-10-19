For years, the Webb City boys cross country team dominated the Central Ozark Conference in a stretch that included seven consecutive conference titles.
Until 2021 happened.
With a team score of 58 and five runners that placed in the top 23, the Joplin boys captured its first conference championship in program history on Tuesday afternoon in the COC Championships at Nixa High School.
“We have been working towards this for a long time,” Eagles coach Dustin Dixon said. “The girls won the first conference cross country title last year. The boys won their first tonight. I think it just speaks volumes to the work this group has done. We knew we would have our work cut out for us. Webb (City) had won seven straight. We should have won last year, but we didn’t show up and they kicked our butt. We came in confident tonight, and I’m just really pleased.”
Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell was the runner-up, as the junior finished the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 50 seconds. Neosho’s Kaden Cole was individual champion with a time of 15:49.
The Eagles’ No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 runners — Nicholas Horton (16:33), Zaben Barnes (16:41), Chance Tindall (16:52) and Ian Horton (17:16) — placed eighth, 11th, 14th and 23rd, respectively.
“When I first came in, I found it pretty manageable to go from being one of the bottom teams to being a contender,” Dixon said. “But to take that step to being among the better teams in the (COC) to being the best in the conference, that was a much bigger step. That speaks volumes to what Coach (Dustin) Miller has done at Webb City and the teams he has put together.
“They have been very tough to beat. To be totally honest at the halfway point (in the race), I didn’t know because (Webb) looked really strong. But we closed well and I’m proud of how they ran.”
Branson finished second in the team standings with a score of 89. Willard (92), Nixa (97) and Webb City (101) round out the top five.
The Cardinals’ were paced by Roman Borboa (16:21) and Dustin Brockmiller (16:23), who placed fifth and sixth.
Mariques Strickland was Carthage’s top finisher, crossing the line in 27th. Carl Junction’s Collin Emmert and Brock Feken came in 30th and 31st.
Girls take second
The Eagles finished second with 82 points. Joplin was just behind Republic, which won the team title with a score of 74.
As pleased as he was with the performance of his boys’ team, Dixon may have been even more impressed with his girls.
Joplin’s Jennalee Dunn finished as the runner-up, crossing the line with a new school record time of 18:57. Nixa‘s Alicen Ashley won the individual crown with a time of 18:50.
The Eagles’ pack of Allie Keizer and Sage Mitchell came in 11th and 15th, respectively. Mairi Beranek took 24th for Joplin, while Averi Burks placed 30th.
“I can’t say enough about those girls,” Dixon said. “Goodness. We have had a (tough) season from our girls. We were projected to maybe be fourth or fifth tonight and the girls just rocked it out. They ran so awesome. To get second place after the bumpy season that we’ve had and been disjointed and haven’t put all the pieces together, tonight was an awesome night for our girls.”
Nixa (87) came in third. Webb City (90) and Ozark (111) round out the top five.
Riley Hawkins and Abigail Street led the Cardinals with finishes of fourth and fifth. Carl Junction’s Alexis Carpenter took 18th.
Neosho’s Bailey Miller placed 24th, while Carthage’s Katelyn Witherspoon crossed the line in 31st.
The work is far from over for Dixon and his Eagles as district play is just right around the corner.
“We knew we had a good group (coming into this season),” Dixon said. “They have put in a lot of work. They are expecting that this is just the first of many good weeks to come. We have a couple of big races coming up in the next three weeks. We have got high expectations. We came into the season with high expectations. Tonight was just another step in the direction we want to be.”
