CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Slow start?
No problem.
The Joplin boys basketball team quickly erased a 5-0 hole to open the game and rolled to a Carl Junction 80-44 in a Central Ozark Conference contest on Tuesday night inside CJHS gymnasium.
Joplin upped its record to 16-7 on the season and 4-3 in the COC.
After the Bulldogs’ run, the Eagles responded in a big way with a 14-0 run as Always and All Wright combined for four points, while Terrance Gibson and Brantley Morris added three points apiece during the stretch.
Josh Cory stopped the bleeding with a layup to make the score 14-7, but Joe Jasper came up with a putback to give Joplin a 16-7 lead after one.
Gibson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, dominated the offensive glass with six points as the Eagles’ advantage swelled to 27-8 midway through the second quarter. Joplin led 37-19 at the break and stayed the course with a 44-27 lead midway through the third period.
In the fourth quarter, Carl Junction trimmed the deficit to 58-44 thanks to a large run. But the Eagles scored the game’s last 22 points on the strength of a combined 11 tallies from Gibson (six) and All Wright (five).
Gibson poured in a team-high 22 points to lead Joplin. All Wright contributed 13 points, while Morris added 11.
Always Wright tallied 10 points to round out those in double figures for the Eagles.
Ayden Bard had a big night for the Bulldogs (4-19, 0-7 COC) with 27 points. Cory chipped in 11 points as well.
Joplin plays at Willard at 7:30 p.m. Friday while Carl Junction entertains Branson.
CJ girls 62, Joplin 47
New day, same ‘ol Destiny Buerge.
Buerge, a junior combo guard, scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the first half to lift the Bulldogs (18-6, 5-2 COC) past the Eagles in the first game of the night.
Jessa Hylton, who has been out all season due to a torn ACL suffered in volleyball, started the game for Carl Junction and got a memorable layup on senior night to get the game’s scoring started.
After Joplin briefly took the lead early on, the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run capped by a corner trey from Buerge midway through the first quarter. Carl Junction stretched that advantage to 20-9 at the end of the frame.
Buerge and sophomore forward Kylie Scott combined for 13 points in the first stanza for the Bulldogs.
And then Buerge took over in the second quarter.
A pull up jumper from the elbow upped Carl Junction’s lead to 13 before hitting a floater from the baseline to give her 11 points. She backed that up with four consecutive triples as the Bulldogs’ surged in front 38-19 at the break.
Carl Junction stayed the course in the second half as it coasted to the victory.
Buerge totaled five 3s in the game for the Bulldogs. Scott finished with 13 points, while freshman Dezi Williams added 10.
Joplin (10-13, 1-6 COC) received a solid performance from Brynn Driver with 19 points. Ella Hafer contributed 13 points, while Brooke Nice chipped in 10.
Carl Junction plays at Branson on Friday while Joplin goes to Willard.
