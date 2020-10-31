Joplin High School added another milestone on Saturday to its best cross country season in school history.
The Eagles finished second in the Class 5 District 6 boys race at Nixa's Inman Elementary School course to become JHS' first team to qualify for the state meet.
"The girls won the first conference championship in school history last week," Eagles coach Dustin Dixon said. "The boys became the first team to qualify for state this week. It's been a great (two weeks) for sure."
Kickapoo, led by individual winner Tyler Harris with a time of 15:48, won the boys title with 38 points, followed by Joplin 67 and Carthage 103. The top two teams and top 15 individuals qualify for state.
Zaben Barnes led the Eagles, placing seventh in 16:44. The Eagles' other six runners placed 13th through 23rd, separated by about 30 seconds. Hobbs Campbell took 13th, Evan Matlock 14th, Ian Horton 16th, Micah Bruggeman 17th, Kane Brooks 22nd and Nicholas Horton 23rd.
"We ran a steady race," Dixon said. "I think it was a surprise for Zaben Barnes to be our first finisher. He's always run well in practice but has struggled to put it together on race day. This was a graet day for him."
Dixon believes the Eagles may have been motivated by their third-place finish in last week's conference meet.
"I think we were in a situation where we hadn't lost to a conference school in races prior to last week all season," he said. "I think we came in a little overconfident, and we just didn't perform very well. That sharpened our focus this week as were were getting ready for district. We knew we had to run well or our season would end. We ran well today."
Joplin's girls fell five points short of qualifying for state, taking third with 56 points behind Nixa (46) and Kickapoo (51).
The Eagles did qualify three individual entries in Jennalee Dunn (second place), Allie Keizer (10th) and Sage Mitchell (12th).
Kickapoo's Klarie Brown won the race in 19:11, followed by Dunn in 10:20 and Alicen Ashley of Nixa in 19:25.
"Jennalee beat the Nixa girl who was the conference champion last week," Dixon said. "She knew if our team had a chance to make it to state, she would have to beat the Nixa gir, and she did it.
"Allie Keizer was 10th, ran a great race race today. And Sage Mitchell was 12th with a really good race today. The girls were winning at the 2-mile mark. The other girls ran well, just not well enough to snag second place."
The state meet is set for Saturday in Columbia.
CARTHAGE
The Tigers finished third in the boys standings and sixth in the girls standings.
Carthage qualified two boys for state as Malcolm Robertson finished in eighth place and Mariques Strickland was ninth.
