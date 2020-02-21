WILLARD, Mo. — A fast start and strong finish propelled the Joplin boys basketball team past Willard 67-64 on Friday in Central Ozark Conference action.
The Eagles (18-5, 7-1 COC) opened up with 28 points in the first quarter to take a 13-point advantage. Willard cut the lead to four by halftime, but Joplin held the pace in the second half to close out the conference road win.
“The first quarter and about a two-minute stretch in the fourth is what ultimately decided this game,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “We had a great start, but we were a little sluggish on defense in the second quarter. We hit a 3 to go into the half up four, came out in the third quarter and ran a set to get us up six. We pretty much battled from there on out.
“We struggled from the field and missed a lot of point-blank shots tonight. But, I was proud of our team and how they responded. Road wins are really hard to get, and Willard is a good team. We are going to have to learn and get better from this.”
Zach Westmoreland led the Eagles with 16 points, while Dakarai Allen and Always Wright each finished with 15. Tommy Hafer scored 11.
Joplin hosts Neosho at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Night on Monday. If the Eagles win, they clinch a share of the COC title.
CJ GIRLS SECURE COC TITLE
BRANSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team locked up a Central Ozark Conference championship with Friday’s 80-45 win over Branson.
With the convincing win, the Bulldogs improved to 22-0 overall and 8-0 in the COC.
Katie Scott scored 21 points, while Shila Winder added 20 and Dani Wrensch contributed 18. Carl Junction hit 15 3-pointers in the game, with Winder and Wrensch making six treys apiece.
The Bulldogs led 35-5 and never looked back.
Priscilla Williams scored 37 for Branson (15-10, 4-4 COC).
Carl Junction hosts Nixa at 7:15 on Monday.
WEBB CITY DROPS ROAD GAME
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Webb City’s boys rallied late, but fell short in a 71-64 loss at Republic.
Republic led 53-37 by the end of the third period, but the Cardinals began the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run.
Webb City pulled within one at 65-64 with 42 second left after a layup from Nickhai Howard.
Republic’s Drew McMillin hit four free throws, while the Cardinals turned the ball over and missed a shot from in close on back to back possessions. Republic’s Joe Rexroat then made two late charities for the final margin.
Four players scored in double figures for Webb City (12-9, 4-3 COC), as Gary Clinton had 16, Tanner Rogers and Terrell Kabala had 14 apiece and Cohl Vaden added 11.
McMillin scored 29 points for Republic (18-7, 6-2 COC).
Webb City hosts Carthage on Tuesday night.
OZARK BOYS 64, CARTHAGE 53
OZARK, Mo.—Ozark kept pace with the league leaders, improving to 6-1 in the COC. Joplin and Nixa have just one loss apiece in league play as well.
Taris Jackson scored 17 and Alex Martini added 14 for Carthage (13-11, 4-4 COC).
Ozark led 31-26 at the half and 47-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Branson boys 59, Carl Junction 39
BRANSON, Mo. — Branson took the early momentum and never relinquished it in the win over Carl Junction.
The Pirates took an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Bulldogs (5-16, 0-8 COC) in each of the remaining quarters.
Trenton Lehman led Carl Junction with 13 points, while Jackson Huffman, who made two 3-pointers, scored six points.
Carl Junction hosts Nixa at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
