The Joplin boys cross country team almost couldn’t have scripted a better two weeks.
Last week, the Eagles captured their first conference championship in school history.
On Saturday, Joplin finished third in the Class 5 District 2 boys race at Bolivar Municipal Golf Course to qualify for the state meet for the second straight season.
“Last year, the boys qualified for the state meet for the first time, and they are set to return this year,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “Frankly, I think we will have a good chance next year. We have a good core group, and I think we are building something that is going to be successful for sometime.”
Kickapoo, led by the individual winner Tyler Harris with a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds, won the boys title with 46 points. Raymore-Peculiar edged Joplin for second with a score of 75 and Nixa came in fourth with 115.
The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for state.
Hobbs Campbell led the Eagles, placing fourth in 16:32. Joplin’s other top four runners placed 14th through 23rd, separated by just 17 seconds. Ian Horton took 14th, Zaben Barnes 18th, Chance Tindall 20th and Nicholas Horton 23rd.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Dixon said. “We didn’t run as well as we did last week. I kind of assumed that given the sloppiness and the conditions. Frankly, we put a lot of emphasis on trying to win the conference championship last week over Webb, who won so many years in a row. After really putting a lot of mental focus into that meet, I knew we were good enough to advance this week.
“Chance Tindall, a freshman, was 20th. He ran great. Chance was probably in 45th at the mile-and-a-half mark, and still finished 20th. He is really finishing the season strong.”
Joplin’s girls fell short of qualifying for state as a team, taking sixth with a score of 150. Raymore-Peculiar won the team title with 56 points.
The Eagles did qualify two individual entries in Jennalee Dunn (fifth place) and Allie Keizer (14th).
Lee’s Summit West’s Makayla Clark won the race in 19:04, followed by Kickapoo’s Klarie Brown in second, Parkview’s Lilah Genel third and Raymore-Peculiar’s Ashlyn Smith in fourth.
Dunn crossed the finish line with a time of 19:43.
“Jennalee and Allie did their job,” Dixon said. “They finished in the top 30. I felt like the rest of the girls ran okay, but frankly, we didn’t get out terribly well in either race. When the course is this sloppy, it’s just really hard to make up ground because you try to start picking people off. When you start picking up the pace, your feet are slipping everywhere. We go into next week with the boys (qualified for state) as a team and two individual qualifying girls. We are pleased with that.”
The Class 5 state meet is set for Friday in Columbia.
NEOSHO AND CARTHAGE
The Wildcats finished eighth in the boys standings and seventh in the girls standings. The Tigers, who did not have an individual qualifier for state, placed 10th in the boys standings and 14th in the girls standings.
Neosho qualified three individuals for state as Kaden Cole finished in sixth place on the boys side. In the girls race, Chloe Wood took 10th and Riley Kemna came in 13th.
