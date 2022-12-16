With less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Joplin’s boys basketball team led visiting Lee’s Summit by eight points and appeared poised to earn its fifth win of the season.
But the Tigers pulled off a stunner, outscoring Joplin 11-2 down the stretch and scoring the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left to hand Joplin a 60-59 defeat on Friday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“Our kids, they keep fighting and keep scrapping,” Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said. “It’s one of those leads that’s uncomfortable sometimes when you’re up eight. You’re not trying to go too fast and it kind of takes you out of what you’ve been doing. They got a little conservative, which gave us a chance and so I was really proud of our guys because they kept fighting, kept fighting and got just enough stops to get over the hump.”
Joplin (4-2) led throughout the second half and had a 57-49 advantage with 2:18 remaining after All Wright made a free throw.
But the Eagles’ next three possessions resulted in a turnover, a jump ball and a missed 1-and-1 opportunity. Joplin didn’t make a field goal in the final 4:55 of the game.
The visitors (1-3) cut into that eight-point lead with a 3-pointer at the 1:46 mark and had it down to 57-55 with 1:08 left.
Two free throws by Joplin’s Quin Renfro with 46 seconds on the clock got it back to four, but Lee’s Summit answered with another 3-pointer and then forced a Joplin turnover in the paint.
A basket by Elijah Martinez with 10 seconds to go was the difference.
Joplin missed a contested layup in the waning seconds and time expired while players battled for the loose ball. After some deliberation, officials ruled it a jump ball and gave Joplin a chance to inbound it with 1.5 seconds on the clock.
Renfro threw it in to Wright but his jumper at the buzzer didn’t fall.
“I think we were pretty good guarding them,” Little said. “Man, All Wright’s incredible. He’s a great player and we just kept running at him and running at him and made enough plays on him, made him work just hard enough. And we didn’t foul him in the second half so that gave us a chance. They weren’t at the foul line as much and that gave us a chance.”
Wright had a game-high 32 points but was limited to three attempts at the line in the fourth quarter after making 8 of 9 in the first half.
Joplin made 12 of 15 free throws in the first half and 6 of 9 in the second.
Whit Hafer was second in scoring with eight, and the trio of Terrance Gibson, Renfro and Fred Taylor each added five.
Martinez, who turned in three highlight-worthy dunks in the first half, led the Tigers with 24.
