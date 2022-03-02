The Nixa boys basketball team showed why it’s perhaps the cream of the crop in Missouri.
Ranked fourth in Class 6, the Eagles of Nixa (25-3) opened the game on a 14-0 run and fourth-seeded Joplin just couldn’t climb back into the game as it fell to top-seeded Nixa 66-39 in Wednesday’s Class 6 District 5 semifinal game at Kaminsky Gymnasium in Joplin.
Joplin sophomore All Wright scored 18 points, while his older brother Always Wright put in 10 points. But the rest of the team had trouble finding the basket against a smothering Nixa defense.
“That was a good team,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “We are probably playing the number one team in the state. We played them about a month ago and they kind of took it to us. I thought tonight we’d have more energy and effort, but they were still physical with us and bumped us off the line.”
Nixa coach Jay Osborne said defense was the key to this win, which puts the squad into the district championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Eagles play second-seeded Kickapoo.
“I thought defensively we were really, really good tonight,” Osborne said. “They have really good players and those were the keys for us. But they went the first nine possessions of the game and didn’t score. Six turnovers and didn’t score.
“So we really set the tempo quick, got off to a great start, we got some buckets that we needed and some defensive stops, so I was really proud of our guys’ effort.”
Joplin started to claw back from that rough start at the end of the first quarter, scoring seven of the final nine points of the quarter to cut the deficit to 16-7. All Wright accounted for the final production of the quarter with a 3-pointer for Joplin.
Joplin whittled the lead down to 21-13 with six minutes to go in the second quarter, but things started to slide from there and Nixa never looked back, taking a 38-19 lead into the locker room and a 55-25 lead into the final quarter.
“We got it down to eight in the second quarter and had our chance right there, but we kind of gave them extra possessions and you can’t do that against a team like that,” Schaake said. “We couldn’t capitalize. I think one of my bigs had two or three put-backs all in one possession and we couldn’t finish it. With a team like that, you’ve got to capitalize when they give you a window and we just couldn’t do it.”
Osborne said his team played nearly flawless defense, which allowed them to extend the lead.
“We just tried to make it difficult for the Wright brothers to turn the corner on the ball screen and I thought in the second quarter we bailed them out a couple of times,” Osborne said. “We fouled about eight to 10 feet from the hole. Other than that it was pretty flawless defense. I thought our defense was really good except for some reach fouls and bump fouls which you just can’t do when they’re driving for the hole.”
Schaake said Joplin (19-8) improved dramatically over last year’s 12-win season. Joplin also posted its third season with 18 or more wins since 2017.
Wrapping up a decorated dual-sport prep career at Joplin, Always Wright finished with nearly 1,500 points as an Eagle.
Schaake said Wright has a bright future ahead of him in college.
“He puts a lot of time into it,” Schaake said. “People don’t understand that it’s not just easy, he’s showing up, he’s putting in two or three hours a day working on his game and he’s a very coachable kid.
“He’s extremely competitive, I think he puts a lot on his shoulders but that to me is a good thing and it’s going to help him out at the next level. Just overall he’s a great kid to coach. We have some young guys in certain spots. We start two sophomores and we’ve got a junior and we bring a sophomore off the bench, so we have a lot of young talent, it’s just going to take some time to get there. We’ve kind of laid the foundation this year.”
