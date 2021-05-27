JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Earning medals in six events, Joplin posted a top-10 finish on Thursday in Class 5 boys at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School.
The Eagles accumulated 30 points to finish in ninth place. The battle at the top of the team standings was tight as just five points separated the first five teams. Columbia Rock Bridge won the title with 52 points, followed by Francis Howell 49.5, Lee's Summit 49, Columbia Hickman 48 and Liberty North 47.
Donovyn Fowler, Hobbs Campbell and Micah Bruggeman medaled in two events for Joplin.
Fowler placed second in the triple jump (47 feet, 7.25 inches) and fourth in the long jump (22-10.75). Johnny Brackins of Lee's Summit won both events, going 48-3.50 in the triple jump and 23-8.25 in the long jump.
In the distance races, Campbell took sixth in the 1600 meters (4 minutes, 20.57 seconds), and Bruggeman was seventh in the 800 (1:56.81). Both ran on the 4x800 relay that placed fourth (7:55.66) along with Evan Matlock and Ashton Ventura.
In more field events, the Eagles' Donovahn Watkins was fourth in the shot put (53-3.75), and Thomas was seventh in the long jump (21-6.75).
Carthage scored nine points as Caleb Calvin finished third in the javelin (175-1, 19 feet behind winner Mason Brock of Francis Howell) and Miguel Solano placed sixth in the 800 (1:56.69).
Neosho's Tristen Linders took seventh place in the discus (153-3).
CLASS 5 GIRLS
Joplin's Jennalee Dunn earned all-state honors by finishing eighth in the 1600 meters in 5 minutes, 8.81 seconds. She also was 11th in the 800.
The Eagles' Alayna Merriman was 15th in the javelin.
For Neosho, Jayden Browning was 13th in the triple jump and 14th in the long jump.
UP NEXT
The Class 4 meet is scheduled for today, and Webb City is expected to be among the boys team contenders with 17 total entries.
Long jumper Mekhi Garrard is the Cardinals' lone sectional winner. Other sectional winners from local and area schools are Carl Junction's Brendan Jewell (high jump) and Monett's 4x400 relay team of Eduardo Trujillo, Konner Poynter, Ian Hilderbrand and Jose Salas.
The girls state meet also has three local sectional qualifiers with Carl Junction's Alanza Montez (300 hurdles), 4x100 relay of Olivia Vediz, Montez, Salma Lewis and Shiloh Sluder and Webb City's Emily Beres (shot put).
