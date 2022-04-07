Fittingly, it was the host team that came out on top.
The Joplin Eagles captured the team title in their own boys golf invitational on a windy Thursday at Twin Hills Country Club.
With two players finishing in the top four, Joplin posted a 337 team total to lead the pack. Carl Junction and Carthage came in second and third with a 345 total, followed by Webb City 348, Rogersville 365, Seneca 404, Joplin’s junior varsity 405 and Lamar 439.
Joplin’s Harry Satterlee and Nevada’s Owen Swearingen shared medalist honors with a pair of 79s. Carthage’s Britt Coy and Wyatt Satterlee tied for third with 80s.
Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer took fifth with an 82, while Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell and Webb City’s duo of Braxten Cahoon and Levi Lassiter and Carl Junction’s Zach Wrensch placed sixth with 85s.
Rounding out the top 10 includes Carthage’s Owen Derrberry, Rogersville’s Tyler Davis and Webb City’s Keegan Dill.
Leading the way for the Eagles’ junior-varsity squad was Ethan Satterlee in 15th. Also competing for Joplin’s varsity: Ian Surbrugg (22) and Dylan Bozarth (28).
Other Carthage golfers include Ben Nicholas (13), Max Templeman (16), Colson Brust (33) and Ben Rogers (44).
Carl Junction also featured Noah Williams (13), Jacob Teeter (16) and Tommy Walker (23). Josh Howard (19) and Cooper Forth (25) also competed for Webb City.
Seneca and Lamar was paced by Eli Olson and Koen Littlejohn, who were in a three-way tie for 25th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.