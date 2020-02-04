CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two potential game-tying 3-pointers were misfired by the Carthage boys basketball team in the game’s waning seconds as Joplin held on for a 50-47 win in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at Carthage High School.
The Eagles never trailed in the contest but saw a 13-point first-half lead disappear by the time Carthage senior Tyler Mueller converted a layup in traffic to tie the game at 41 with just under four minutes left in the final quarter.
The Tigers ultimately found themselves in a 60-57 hole with six seconds remaining and possession of the ball. Out of a timeout, Taris Jackson received an inbounds pass at the top of the arc and hoisted a contested triple that fell short of the rim. Mueller then grabbed the rebound and dribbled to the corner to throw up one last desperation shot. But Mueller's turnaround fader also missed, bouncing off the top of the backboard as the final buzzer sounded.
Joplin (14-4) pushed its win streak to six games with the triumph, while Carthage (10-9) saw a four-game win streak snapped.
“I think our kids did a great job defending the 3-point line there at the end,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “Our plan coming out of that timeout was to make them shoot a deep and contested 3, and our guys did a good job forcing them into that on both shots.”
Late offense also helped the Eagles build some separation after Carthage tied the game. A Zach Westmoreland layup and then two Dakarai Allen free throws gave Joplin a 45-41 advantage with nearly three minutes left, then another Westmoreland layup and two more Allen charities made it a 49-45 ballgame with 39 seconds to go.
“We also forced some turnovers late to help us regain some control of the ballgame,” Hafer said. “Dakarai had a really good steal, and we made some really good defensive plays. That allowed us to get a couple easy buckets and some free throws to make it a different game in those last 45 seconds or so.”
However, Carthage simply refused to go away and quickly made it a one-possession game again on a Patrick Carlton putback that trimmed the Joplin lead to 49-47. Joplin then missed three of its final four free-throw shots to leave the door open for the Tigers on their final possession.
“We wanted to get a good look and knew we had two good 3-point shooters in Taris and Joel (Pugh),” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said of his team’s final possession. “So we drew something up to give them both a solid look. We got Taris a look at the top, and even though he really came alive for us in the second half, unfortunately his shot just didn’t fall.
“I think I’ve said it before, but this is a game that our kids would have lost by 15 to 20 points in the past. Our kids have changed, and they’re playing really well right now. I’m proud of the way they fought to give us a chance at the end because they could have just called it a night when they were down double digits.”
Joplin held an 11-point lead at halftime before Carthage went on a 16-7 surge in the third quarter — including seven unanswered points to end the period — to trim the deficit to 37-35 at the start of the fourth.
“Carthage is very different right now than they were at the beginning of the year,” Hafer said. “You can really see it. Over the last four games, they’ve been something else. ... In that regard, we missed some opportunities at the rim. When you waste layups and easy shots like we did out of halftime, a team like Carthage is going to make you pay.
“I felt like we did a really great job overall. Coach Morris had a great plan by isolating us, putting us in certain matchup situations. Carthage is a well-coached team and they have all the pieces to be a really good team. That’s why they’ve been on this upward surge right now, and we’re fortunate to get out of here with a victory. They’re going to give a lot of teams in the COC trouble.”
The Eagles scored the first eight points of the game and held their largest lead, 25-12, after Allen converted a reverse layup that forced a Carthage timeout with 5:05 showing in the second quarter.
Allen finished with 11 points while Westmoreland and Isaiah Davis led the Joplin scoring with 13 points apiece.
Alex Martini paced Carthage offensively with a game-high 17 points. Mueller added eight points and Carlton seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.