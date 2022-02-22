The Joplin boys basketball team heads into postseason play with a lot of momentum.
In a nip-and-tuck affair pitting top players in the area, the Eagles outlasted Neosho 67-63 in a Central Ozark Conference clash on Tuesday night inside JHS’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Joplin (18-7, 6-3 COC) closes out the regular season with four straight victories and winners of six of their last eight contests.
It was a back-and-forth first half between both squads. However, the Eagles made winning plays down the stretch to prevail in the contest.
Neosho, however, did close out the third quarter on an 8-2 run as a transition bucket from K’dyn Waters trimmed the deficit to 48-47 heading into the final quarter.
Joplin answered the Wildcats’ run with a 7-2 response to open the fourth period. That run was punctuated with a 3-pointer from talented sophomore All Wright to stretch the Eagles’ advantage to 55-49.
Neosho had a quick answer as back-to-back scores from Waters and Jared Siler cut the score to two. After Terrance Gibson hit a free throw to give Joplin a 56-53 lead, the Wildcats’ Isaiah Green came up with a lay-in to shrink the hole to one.
All Wright provided the Eagles’ with a cushion as he drained a 3 from the left wing, pushing the lead to 59-55. Quin Renfro then came up with a lay-in before All Wright capped the 7-0 run with a finger roll to increase Joplin’s lead to 63-55.
Just when it appeared the Eagles were about to pull away, Neosho rattled off eight unanswered points — all by talented wing Waters — to deadlock the score at 63 with 1:02 to go in the game.
And here’s where the game got wild.
After Always Wright missed a driving layup, Terrance Gibson leaped up and tipped in the miss for a putback on the left side as Joplin surged in front 65-63 with 19 seconds to play, proving to be the game-winner.
It was Gibson’s second tip-in this season that propelled the Eagles to a late victory.
The Wildcats were called for a travel on the other end with six seconds left, giving Joplin the ball back. Always Wright hauled in the inbounds pass for the Eagles and sealed it with two free throws to account for the final scoring margin.
Both teams were tied at 12-12 at the end of the first period. The Eagles grabbed a 35-31 advantage at the break before Neosho responded with a 16-13 third quarter to cut the score to one entering the fourth quarter.
Joplin was paced by All Wright with 24 points, while Gibson had a big night with 17. Always Wright, who was honored before the game for scoring over 1,400 points for his career, finished with 12 points.
Always Wright and Gibson were also honored as part of senior night for the Eagles, as well as Bruce Wilbert, Junior Gilbert, Joe Jasper, LT Atherton, Brantley Morris and Calvin Clark.
Waters fired in a game-high 25 points for Neosho (16-10, 3-6 COC). Green tossed in 13 points, while Kael Smith finished with 11.
Neosho, which has the fourth-seed, plays Willard at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tourney in Willard. Fourth-seeded Joplin plays fifth-seeded Republic at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 6 District 5 tourney at Joplin.
