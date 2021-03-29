The Joplin boys golf team opened the season with a first-place finish in the Joplin Quad at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club on Monday.
The nine-hole event — played on the front nine — saw the Eagles card a 156 to finish 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Carthage. Carl Junction came in third at 181, while Webb City was fourth at 187.
Joplin was led by Fielding Campbell, who shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead the field. Wyatt Satterlee shot a 38, while Hobbs Campbell shot a 40 and Harry Satterlee a 41.
Quinn Brewer and Brit Coy both shot a 41 to pace Carthage, while Owen Derryberry shot a 43 and Grant Fagg a 45.
Carl Junction’s Jacob Teeter tied for the second-best score of the day with a 38. The Bulldogs also had Cooper Wyrick shoot a 44, while Zach Wrensch shot a 47 and Tommy Walker a 49.
Keeyon Dill shot a 44 to lead Webb City. Braxten Cahoon carded a 47, and Cody Frazier and Dylan Burlingame both carded a 48.
