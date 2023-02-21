The Joplin Boys basketball team (16-9) sent its seniors out with a win during their last home game of the season, besting Ozark 63-48 on Tuesday night at Kaminsky Gymansium.
The game played mostly even through the first half, with neither team holding more than a five-point edge, but with 5:20 left in the third quarter, senior Terrance Gibson sparked the Eagles with a thunderous dunk to help Joplin take a 30-24 lead.
Ozark (11-14) battled back to within two at 30-28 off a Cohen George bucket, but Joplin's All Wright responded quickly with a score of his own to give the Eagles a four-point lead.
The Eagles closed out the third quarter with a 36-33 lead. The Eagles outscored Ozark 27-15 in the final frame. Seventeen of Joplin's 27 fourth-quarter points came via free throws. The Eagles shot 17 of 22 from the line in the final quarter to secure the win.
"You have to make them," Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake said. "We weren't shooting really well, but we were rebounding very well. We were opportunistic, I thought. We finished when we needed to and we got stops when we needed to. It was a good win for us."
The Eagles began to pull away midway through the fourth period, when a Cooper Williams bucket at 4:20 gave Joplin its biggest lead of the game so far, 44-37. The Eagles built on that lead throughout the remainder of the game.
Another Gibson dunk at 2:38 gave the Eagles a 48-39 advantage with 2:38 left to play. Joplin widened that lead to 12 with 34 seconds left on a Collis Jones tip in. Joplin took up residence at the free throw line for the rest of the game and pulled out a 15-point win.
Wright claimed game-high honors with 17 points, including eight from the line. Gibson followed closely behind with 16. He also had eight free throws. Whit Hafer added 10 for Joplin.
Ozark's Jace Whatley led his team with 13 points. Hudson Roberts had 12 and Garrett Ballard chipped in 10 points.
Honored before the game were seniors Grayden Cravens, who got the senior night start, and Gibson.
Schaake said: "Just to give those two a good send off at home was special."
