CARTHAGE, Mo. — Joplin's boys qualified 11 entries for state and finished second in the team standings in the Class 5 Sectional 3 track and field meet on Saturday at Carthage High School's David Haffner Stadium.
Waynesville claimed the team title with 97.5 points, and the Eagles were next with 90, seven ahead of third-place Nixa.
The Eagles' Donovyn Fowler fell one-fourth inch short of 50 feet while winning the triple jump, and he also won the long jump at 23 feet, 9 inches. Trayshawn Thomas took second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
Fowler also was third in the 200 meters, and he and Thomas joined Dominick Simmons and Luke Vieselmeyer on the 4x100 relay team that placed fourth.
The Eagles' Donovahn Watkins won the shot put at 53-6.25.
In the distance events, Joplin's Hobbs Campbell and Micah Bruggeman finished 2-3 in the 1600, and they were on the third-place 4x800 relay team with Evan Matlock and Ashton Ventura. Bruggeman also took third in the 800.
Carthage scored 39.5 points and advanced three entries to the state meet. Caleb Calvin won the javelin at exactly 175 feet, Miguel Solano took second place in the 800 and the 4x800 relay team of Malcolm Robertson, Solano, Ty Lewis and Richard Contreras was fourth.
Neosho scored 18 points and qualified Tristen Linders (third place in the discus) and Kaden Cole (fourth place in the 1600).
The state meet is scheduled for Thursday at Jefferson City High School's Adkins Stadium.
GIRLS MEET
Joplin also will have three entries in the girls state meet on Thursday.
Jennalee Dunn won the 1600 meters (5:14.37) and was second in the 800, and Alayna Merriman placed third in the javelin.
Jayden Browning of Neosho qualified in two events with fourth-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump.
