NIXA, Mo. — For the third straight season, the Joplin boys cross country team qualified for state.
The Eagles finished fourth as a team in the Class 5 District 2 meet on Saturday at Nixa’s Inman Intermediate School. The top four teams and top 30 individuals qualify for state.
Kansas commit Hobbs Campbell led Joplin with a fourth-place finish in 15 minutes, 36 seconds. Also headed to state for the Eagles includes Chance Tindall (10th), Ian Horton (13th), Grey Edwards (25th), Parker Durham (46th), Aidan Koch (53rd) and Coby Sampson (75th).
Carthage and Neosho both competed. Neither team qualified individuals on the boys side.
On the girls side, there were a plethora of state qualifiers.
Neosho was led by Chloe Wood and Riley Kemna, who finished fifth and 22nd, respectively. Wood posted a time of 19:20.
Joplin’s Allie Keizer took 12th, while teammate Cylee Gilreath finished 18th. Carthage is sending Maggie Boyd to state as she finished 17th.
The 48th annual MSHSAA Cross Country Championships will run from Nov. 4-5 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
