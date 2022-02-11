The Joplin boys basketball team picked up a big 49-45 victory over Republic on Friday night inside JHS's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles improve to 15-7 overall and 3-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Republic led 28-24 at the break and stayed the course with a 40-38 advantage heading into the final frame.
Joplin outscored the Tigers 11-5 down the stretch to earn the win.
Always Wright hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 17 points for the Eagles. All Wright tallied 14 points, while big man Terrance Gibson chipped in nine.
Leading Republic was Devon McMillin with 15 points. Avery Moody was close behind with 14.
Joplin travels to play at Carl Junction on Tuesday.
