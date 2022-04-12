Another day, another team championship for the Joplin boys golf team that continues to make noise this spring.
The Eagles bested the field with a team score of 306 to capture the Horton Smith Invitational title for the second straight season on Tuesday at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.
The invitational started on Monday and was finished a day later due to weather in the area. Joplin had four individuals shoot 70s who placed in the top 10, edging second-place Webb City (316) by 10 strokes.
“To have four in the 70s, that’s awesome,” an elated Joplin coach Jack Pace said. “We’ll take that every time we go out.”
Carthage (322) finished third and was followed by Carl Junction (327), Seneca (359), Thomas Jefferson (393) and Lockwood (428).
A sophomore, Joplin’s Harry Satterlee took home medalist honors with a 70.
“Harry told me his putting wasn’t great, but he was hitting greens galore,” Pace said. “He said, ‘If my putting was better, there's no telling what I could have shot.’ But we’ll take it.”
Nevada’s Owen Swearingen was the runner-up with a 74, while Keegan Dill and Braxten Cahoon of Webb City tied for third with 75s.
Carthage’s Max Templeman shot a 77 to finish fifth. Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell and Josh Howard posted 78s to tie for sixth.
Joplin’s Wyatt Satterlee and Gabe DeLeon, as well as Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer and Noah Williams tied for eighth with 79s.
When it comes to the Eagles’ depth, Pace said it’s almost like iron sharpening iron.
“The more they compete against each other, it makes them better all the way around,” Pace said. “Nobody wants to get beat by little brother or somebody else on the team. Little brother, (Wyatt), is playing super well right now.”
Ian Surbrugg shot a 93 to round out Joplin, while Cooper Forth (88) and Levi Lassiter (89) competed for Webb City.
Rounding out Carthage were Britt Coy (80), Owen Derryberry (80), Ben Nicholas (85) and Colson Brust (110). Jacob Teeter (81), Zach Wrensch (88) and Tommy Walker (94) competed for Carl Junction.
Eli Olson led Seneca with an 87, while Jake Jarrett and Luke Miller shot 95s to pace Thomas Jefferson.
Kolton Kleeman was tops for Lockwood with a 96. McAuley Catholic and College Heights Christian also competed.
Evan D’Amour shot an 82 to lead the Warriors, while Logan Decker paced the Cougars with a 98.
Joplin, which qualified its entire team to state last spring, is coming off a fourth-place finish at the MSHSAA Class 5 state tournament — the program’s first team trophy at state since the Eagles were fourth in Class 4 in 2003.
“It has been a total blast just to go around and watch this team play,” Pace said. “Just getting them there on time, walking around, talking to them and seeing how they are doing, I do more mental things with them than anything. I’m not going to touch their swing. They already got that down. They have their own coaches for that.
“We went to state as a team last year and we are hoping we can get one or two more. Gabe stepped up today with a 79. We’d like to go again as a team this year.”
