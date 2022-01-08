The Joplin boys basketball team patiently waited to claim its own tournament crown.
And the wait is now over.
Joplin (10-1) overcame a shaky start and outscored Webb City 17-8 in the fourth quarter to grind out a 55-52 victory in the championship game of the Kaminsky Classic on Saturday afternoon at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
It’s the Eagles’ first championship at their tournament since they captured back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.
In those days, Joplin's tourney was known as the Kaminsky Hall of Fame Classic held at Missouri Southern's Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
“It feels great,” Joplin junior forward Terrance Gibson said. “We work hard in practice. We communicate, we talk. ... We got it done."
“The atmosphere was good,” Eagles coach Bronson Schaake said. “This win was something special for them. It wasn’t a pretty win. With the rivalry, I figured it was going to be a dogfight. The Wrights obviously do what they do, but I thought Terrance made some big plays. I thought Quin (Renfro) made some big plays. Bruce (Wilbert) chipped in when he needed to, but it was one of those things where we were looking for that right chemistry to fire them up and go. Luckily, we did.”
Things didn’t start out pretty for Joplin.
Webb City surged out to a fast start and Max Higginbotham gave the Cardinals a 19-8 lead with a lay-in at the end of the first buzzer.
The Eagles started to chip away in the second period, as Always Wright capped a 7-2 run by knocking down a 3-pointer from the left wing to trim the deficit to 21-15 with 4:55 to play in the first half.
Webb City answered with a 6-2 burst after Cohl Vaden stretched the Cardinals’ lead out to 27-17 off a driving layup two minutes later. Joplin found its footing just before halftime, closing out the second quarter on a 7-1 run to cut the score 28-24.
The Wright brothers highlighted that stretch of play. Always Wright cashed in on a steal and turned it into a transition 3 and All Wright came up with the finger roll to punctuate the run.
“I think our energy went up,” Schaake said. “Honestly, I think at the start of the game we were looking around too much in the stands. It’s just nerves. They are still kids. That’s the first time this team has been a part of that. In the second quarter when we started chipping away and chipping away, it was a battle.”
In the second half, Webb City showed signs of pulling away and even led 42-33 after Vaden collected a steal and finished with an easy bucket at the 2:36-mark in the third quarter.
Joplin shrank the deficit to 42-38 after All Wright connected from deep less than a minute later, but Kaden Turner followed with a lay-in off an inbounds pass to give the Cardinals a 44-38 lead heading into the final frame.
That's when the Eagles took control of the ballgame. Joplin opened the stanza on a 11-6 run as an Always Wright floater trimmed Webb City’s lead to 50-49 with 2:08 left in regulation, forcing the Cardinals to call a timeout with possession of the ball.
But with 1:42 to play in the game, Gibson came up with a steal off Webb City’s inbounds play and drove the length of the floor before being fouled on a play that saw him take an elbow to the face.
Gibson was temporarily forced to leave the game. Renfro subbed in for Gibson and hit a freebie to tie the game at 50-50 for Joplin with 1:38 on the clock. Webb City grabbed the lead right back as Dante Washington hit a floater, but a free throw from All Wright made the score 52-51 on the ensuing possession.
And then perhaps the play of the game happened.
Coming out of another Webb City timeout, Gibson, who re-entered the game, intercepted another Cardinal inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a breakaway layup as the Eagles took a 53-52 lead with 46 ticks on the clock.
“I thought it was going to be a trick play with what they did before and then I stole it,” Gibson said. “They did that play a while ago and I really didn’t see it, but I saw it that time. I knew it was important, so I went for it. If I went for it and I fell, it’s on me. But I went for it and it worked."
“That was a big energy play,” Schaake said. “It was the turning point for us.”
Webb City turned the ball over on its next possession. Always Wright provided the dagger with a pair of free throws to ice it for Joplin.
“I thought we were in control the whole time, but we just lost our mind there a little bit in the end,” Cardinals coach Jason Horn said. “We had a couple of bad turnovers and they were able to capitalize on it.”
The Wright brothers, Always (24 points) and All (18), combined to score 42 points to lead the Eagles. Gibson finished with six points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Webb City (8-3) was paced by Turner with 15 points and eight rebounds. Trey Roets added 13 points, while Washington tallied 11.
These two rivals won’t have to wait long for a rematch. Joplin and Webb City turn around to play each other at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to open Central Ozark Conference play.
“I told my boys, ‘Enjoy it until midnight and tomorrow we’ll reset the scouting report,'” Schaake said. “We have to get our legs back and be back at it Tuesday.”
“It will be tough,” Horn said. “They have two really good players that are hard to stop. We just have to do a better job of closing things out. We had our chances. We had a chance to stretch it in the first half and we didn’t capitalize on it. A couple of times in the second half we had a chance to stretch it and didn’t capitalize on it. We will be a lot better on Tuesday.”
