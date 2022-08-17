Last year was a breakthrough season for Joplin boys soccer.
The Eagles finished 16-7, which proved to be the program’s winningest season since the 2017-18 squad went 16-9.
“The 2021 season was a good step forward for our program,” fourth-year Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. “We had a really strong group of upperclassmen that had been playing together for the last three years. The boys learned how to win tough games and play with a better team mentality. I think they are ready to take the next step and contend for district and conference championships.”
Before diving into returning players and newcomers, Joplin waved goodbye to eight players from last season. Abraham Montanez (center back), Andrew Taylor (wing), Eric Nelson (striker), Gabe DeLeon (wing), Grayson Stovern (center back), Noah Pearson (fullback) and Roberto Reyes (midfielder) graduated.
Joe Ipsen, now a senior, is focusing on football.
The Eagles welcome back 10 returnees, seven of which are seniors, two sophomores and one junior.
Leading Joplin is senior forward Luciano Reyes, who led the team with 15 goals last year. He also dished out five assists.
“Lucy is a defender's worst nightmare,” Thompson said. “He is strong on the ball, in the air and in space. He does most of his work while being double teamed.”
Sophomore forward Eli Montanez tallied eight goals with four assists. Senior midfielder Adam Montanez had seven goals with five assists.
“Eli was a surprise freshman,” Thompson said. “He had a lot of older talent in front of him for his position and still fought his way into the lineup. Once he was there, he ended up with some of our biggest moments of the season. He is a threat to both score and provide an assist any time he is on the ball.
“Adam has been proving himself as a dynamic midfielder since his freshman year. He leads what should be a very strong midfield attack this season.”
Senior forward Azziel Palma netted five goals and led the team with six assists last year.
“Azziel learned a lot last season and played with a new confidence that really showed in his game,” Thompson said. “He can set up scoring opportunities by either working through tight spaces or serving in excellent crosses.”
Also returning are seniors Luis Alvarado (defender/midfielder), Gray Cravens (defender/midfielder), William Cupp (midfielder) and Andrew Jordan (goalkeeper). Junior Ben Hedrick is back at defender, while sophomore Adam Badr adds depth at the defender/midfielder positions.
“Luis has the unique skill set of being a very talented dribbler as well as a skilled defender,” Thompson said. “Gray is a tenacious defender that is eager to contribute offensively when the opportunity arises. Will stepped up last year and did a lot for us by controlling tempo and holding down the middle of the field defensively.
“Andrew came to us as a freshman with no soccer experience and has really come into his own as a goalkeeper. He’s really bolstered our defense. Ben helped out when we had some injuries on the back line. He showed his athleticism and aggressiveness and made the most of the opportunity. Adam stepped in as a starting fullback and even midfield. He has a great eye for the game and communications with his teammates effectively.”
Top newcomers are seniors Emmanuel Garcia (defender), Justin Kilafwa (defender/midfielder), junior Brayden Anderson (defender) and sophomores Duncan Fogarty (midfielder) and Ian Trejo (defender).
Joplin opens the season at Nixa on Aug. 30.
“I think with our returning talent we have the ability to challenge for a top spot in the conference,” Thompson said. “Hopefully that puts us in a good place for districts and we hope to compete for a chance to advance past the district round. We have a good number of seniors this year, so we want them to reach their potential and make this last season one to remember.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.