SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin boys swim team competed in the Kickapoo Invitational on Tuesday at Hickory Hills Middle School.
Joplin was highlighted by Nathan Wardlow. The sophomore won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 10 seconds and took second in the 200-yard IM in 2:06.
Zane Newman was the runner-up in the 50 free (23.79) and 100 free (52.63).
"For individual performances, Nathan dropped 3.5 seconds off of his 200 IM time, finishing with a state consideration time of 2:06.74," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said. "Zane improved his state consideration 100 free time by 0.23 seconds with a time of 52.63."
In relays, the Eagles were second in the 200 medley (1:51) and 400 medley (3:42). Both teams consisted of Newman, Wardlow, Parker Hinman and Isaiah Thom.
"Ian Vermillion, who was scheduled to swim in both the 200 medley and 400 relay, was unable to attend this meet," Stump said. "Isaiah stepped in for him and performed well. With his help, our medley was within 0.33 seconds of a best time, and our 400 relay improved their best time by .17 seconds."
Joplin competes next in the CoMo Invitational on Saturday.
