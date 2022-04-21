The Joplin boys tennis team fell 8-1 to Republic on Thursday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
Joplin slips to 0-7 on the season.
"Our No. 1 player was out again today, but we are optimistic about having him return to play next week," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said.
In singles action, Adam Badr fell 8-4 to Braden Snyder at No. 1 before Michael Mancipe won at No. 2 with an 8-3 decision over Garrett Carpenter and Josiah Hazlewood fell 8-3 to Chase Elder at No. 3.
Hunter Merkley, Aidan Kester and Chapel Braman also fell in singles for Joplin.
"The highlight for this evening was Michael Mancipe's performance at No. 2 singles," Stump said. "He plays consistent points and doesn't have many unforced errors, which has been his strength this season. I was happy to see him win a match for our team."
Badr-Hazlewood, Mancipe-Merkley and Chapel-Kester fell in doubles action for the Eagles.
"Adam Badr and Josiah Hazlewood are communicating and winning quite a few points in doubles, as are the team of Michael Mancipe and Hunter Merkley," Stump added. "Our No. 3 doubles team has shuffled players some in recent matches, but they are improving."
Joplin plays host to its own invitational on Friday.
