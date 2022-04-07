The Joplin boys tennis team suffered a 9-0 setback to Branson on Tuesday at JHS Athletic Complex.
Joplin falls to 0-2 on the young season.
"Branson has a lot of depth and experience on their varsity team," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "They had juniors playing at No. 1 and No. 6, with the rest of the group filled with seniors. We are a younger group. They show promise and will continue to improve as they gain match experience."
The Pirates won all six singles matches.
In doubles action, Branson's Nathan Bartram-Garrett Beckham defeated Joseph Graham-Adam Badr 8-2 at No. 1, William Stark-John Dawson topped Michael Mancipe-Hunter Merkley 8-1 at No. 2 and Joshua Batram-Wyatt Carlson beat Josiah Hazlewood-Aidan Kester 8-0 at No. 3.
Joplin competes in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.