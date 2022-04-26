The Joplin boys tennis team defeated Carl Junction 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
It marked the Eagles first win of the season.
"The guys played well and were excited to get their first win of the season," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "Having Joe (Graham) return to play made a huge difference for the team's morale and lifted the team's overall performance."
In singles for the Eagles, Adam Badr defeated Daniel Hodson 8-4 at No. 2, Michael Mancipe beat Benjamin Morey 8-4 at No. 3, Hunter Merkley topped Jayden Wolf 8-3 at No. 5 and Aidan Kester beat Cameron Ball 8-1 at No. 6.
CJ's Clain Wilkerson beat Graham 8-3 at No. 1 and William Russel defeated Josiah Hazlewood 8-3 at No. 4.
Joplin won two of three doubles matches. Graham-Kester defeated Morey-Russel 9-7 at No. 2 and Mancipe beat Wolf-Ball 8-1 at No. 3.
Wilkerson-Hodson defeated Badr-Hazlewood 8-6 at No. 1.
Joplin is at Willard on Thursday while Carl Junction goes to Branson.
